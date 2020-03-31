Even amphibians need to help with social distancing.
The frogs and salamanders are expected to be out in force throughout the Monadnock region, but the human helpers who annually get them across the road are staying in. It is a first in the more than 10 years the Harris Center for Conservation Education has been tracking the amphibian crossings.
“Crowds of any size, even outdoors, are simply not safe this year,” the organization said in a statement this week.
The Harris Center stations volunteers at 10 sites throughout the Monadnock region to count and assist as frog and salamanders make it across roads and into wetlands during the early spring nights of the amphibian migrations. The annual effort typically sees hundred of trained volunteers out during warm, wet nights in late March and early April.
There are amphibian crossings from Peterborough to Westmoreland. In Keene, volunteers have gone out to North Lincoln Street, where a portion of the road was closed. The humans helped along the wood frogs, peepers, and salamanders heading for a wetland to breed and lay eggs.
This year, North Lincoln Street will not be closed to traffic, as the Harris Center wants to keep people from gathering to watch the migration.
“We care about protecting salamanders, but we care about protecting people, too,” the center’s statement reads.
Because of the reduction in vehicle traffic from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the frogs and and salamanders are expected to need less help getting across the road this year.
People should stick to amphibian crossing sites near their homes and practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others, the Harris Center advised.