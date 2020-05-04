Families in Transition formally opened its second temporary homeless shelter on Monday — a 17-apartment building that will house people who need to be quarantined for COVID-19 reasons.
The shelter at 434 Union St., which used to house the Angie’s Place transitional shelter for women, is now Angie’s Shelter, Families in Transition announced.
“Our goal is to protect the health of our participants while managing this public health threat,” said Cathy Kuhn, chief strategy officer at Families in Transition (FiT).
She said the shelter will be staffed around the clock and residents will receive meals and case management. Telehealth will provide both physical and behavioral health services and offer drug and alcohol treatment, including medically assisted treatment, she said.
No one was scheduled to stay there on Monday night, Kuhn said.
Angie’s Shelter is now the second temporary shelter opened by FiT, as it tries to “decompress” the number of people in the New Horizons shelter at 199 Manchester St. in order to maintain proper social distancing.
The former St. Casimir School, which had been used as a quarantine shelter until Sunday, is now the decompression shelter, Kuhn said.
On Monday, FiT expected it would house 47 people at New Horizons location and 25 at St. Casimir. Prepared meals, which are cooked and packaged at New Horizons, will be delivered to St. Casimir and Angie’s Shelter when necessary.
New Horizons now also delivers food to four locations in Manchester, according to Lauren Smith, chief of staff for Mayor Joyce Craig.
Those locations are:
Beneath the Amoskeag Bridge.
The Merrimack River/Northeast Delta Dental Stadium parking lot.
A wooded area behind the Elm Street Firestone dealer.
A former railroad bed behind MOM motorcycles off Queen City Avenue.
The state provides portable toilets, hand washing stations and trash service at four of the locations. The Firestone location lacks such facilities.
Seventy meals were delivered on Monday morning, Smith said. Craig has stressed that the encampments are temporary and undertaken by the state to meet Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Meanwhile, Kuhn said that FiT is rethinking the homeless services system.
She doubts whether a capacity of 138 overnight residents at the New Horizons shelter will ever be seen as a safe option.
“This is an opportunity to make changes for the better. We are doing a lot of thinking about what this system looks like post-COVID,” Kuhn said.
Until the COVID-19 outbreak, New Horizons was taking steps to convert Angie’s Place to 17 studio and one-bedroom apartments to rent out to poor people under the Housing First supportive housing model.
“We appreciate the help we are getting from a variety of places, as well as the incredible donations of food and resources from the community and from the private sector. It’s making a huge difference,” said Stephanie Savard, chief operating officer for FiT.
Angie’s Shelter is named after Sister Angie Whidden, who co-founded New Horizons and worked on behalf of homeless in the state for years. She died in 2012.