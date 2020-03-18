Kindness is prevailing during this time of uncertainty as Nashua’s End 68 Hours of Hunger program received a generous monetary donation this week to help provide food to children in need.
An anonymous donor handed over $25,000 to the program and offered an additional $12,500 if the community was able to match that amount in fundraising, which it did in less than three days. The group now has $50,000 in unexpected donations.
“That was incredible and crazy, and also completely overwhelming,” said Jenn Morton, program coordinator for End 68 Hours of Hunger.
The program mobilizes volunteers to provide food to select school children every Friday. Now, with city schools closed, End 68 Hours of Hunger is ramping up its efforts to provide even more meals to families in the Gate City.
“There are just a whole lot more vulnerable families right now -- even more than we had last week,” said Morton, explaining that some residents are experiencing unexpected layoffs or a reduction of work hours as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
This was the ideal time to have an anonymous donor step up and help ensure the organization will have sufficient funds to feed Nashua families through the summer.
“That was a huge weight lifted off our shoulders," Morton said. "We now have funding to provide what we need throughout this crisis."
Typically, the organization hands over bags of food to 375 elementary school children in Nashua each Friday, providing about seven meals and snacks for the children and their families. Since school is no longer in session, Morton said the bags are now offering about 14 meals and snacks for local families.
“We are basically doubling the size of our bags,” she said, explaining cans of fruit, oatmeal, cereal, pasta, rice and beans are popular items often included in the food donations. Since it was announced that schools would close on Monday because of COVID-19 concerns, Morton said the program has already started serving about 15 more children.
“Families that were just getting by have, in the past few days, faced unexpected hardships,” she explained.
The challenge now will be finding food to place in the bags, as many grocery stores are no longer accommodating large, special orders. While the group has an overstock of food in its pantry for the first week, it will need to replenish the shelves soon. Morton is optimistic that the lack of supplies at area grocery stores will improve quickly.
A group of about 60 people gathered last weekend to pack food bags for the program, though Morton said she will use smaller groups of volunteers this week because of social distancing recommendations.
“This is really a community effort,” she said.
The bags are being distributed by the school district at select city schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fridays. At the same time, the school district is handing out bagged breakfasts and lunches for students in need.