Calls from New Hampshire residents to poison control have increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials with the Northern New England Poison Center.
Karen Simone, a NNEPC toxicologist, said the spike coincides with the start of state stay-at-home orders but doesn’t appear to be connected to President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion that ingesting household cleaners can protect people from the disease.
Reasons include increased household exposure to cleaning products while fighting COVID-19 and the difficulty of staying vigilant with so many distractions at home, experts said.
In March and April 2019, the NNEPC received 1,336 poison-related calls from New Hampshire homes, according to Simone. Over the same two months this year, that number increased almost 10% to 1,465.
“That’s a pretty noticeable jump,” Simone said.
Calls about children were up almost 9%, and cases involving adults over 20 jumped 25%.
Accidents involving household cleaners more than doubled, from 55 to 115, Simone said.
In battling COVID-19, people are using cleaners and disinfectants more often and more vigorously than before, Simone said, “sometimes leading to inadvisable uses and combinations.”
None of the New Hampshire cases has resulted in a fatality, Simone said.
The surge here mirrors a nationwide increase.
Between January and March, 45,550 poisonings were reported to U.S. poison centers, 20% more than in previous years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported.
More than 80% of calls involved people ingesting disinfectants, and children 5 and younger made up nearly half those calls, the CDC reported.
Beware hand sanitizer
Simone said the danger household cleaners pose to kids is real, even with something as simple as hand sanitizer, which contains 45% to 95% alcohol.
“That’s stronger than Scotch,” Simone said.
Ingesting even small amounts — as few as two or three squirts of some brands — can cause alcohol poisoning.
By comparison, beer and wine contain about 5% and 12% alcohol, Simone said.
“A lot of people have stocked up on hand sanitizer,” Simone said. “Now if a child licks it, we’re not too worried. But if they drink it, depending on how much they have and their size, they could feel woozy. It can make kids drunk.”
Alcohol poisoning can cause confusion, vomiting and drowsiness. In severe cases, a child can stop breathing.
Tired parents, curious kids
Parents trying to watch kids while working from home has created some dangerous gaps in supervision, experts say.
In 2019, the Poison Center received 1,211 calls involving children under 6, Simone said. This year the number was 1,314.
Jim Esdon, program coordinator at the Injury Prevention Center at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth, said parents aren’t to blame.
“Nobody’s saying parents are doing a bad job. They’re not,” Esdon said. “They’re stressed to the max and doing everything they possibly can. ... There’s a lot on their minds right now, and it’s easy to leave that lipstick out while you take a call or if you’re working from home while you’re on the computer.
“I think parents normally would store these things appropriately, but if you’ve got 100 things going through your brain at the same time — you’re worried about your parent, worried about your children, worried about getting a paycheck — a lot these things can come into play and that can be a real issue,” he said.
The stress the pandemic is placing on families can leave even the best parents distracted, Esdon said.
“More kids are at home, and it just creates more opportunities,” he said. “I think it’s important for the parents to be really taking a look at what’s around their home and what could be considered a potential poison.”
The best practice? “As soon as something’s used, it has to be put away and it has to be put behind a childproof lock of some type,” he said. “That’s really critical.”
Cleaners aren’t only risk
Children at home and in their yards more — rather than at school, sports practice or organized social events — can come in close contact with other hazardous substances, including plants and dietary supplements.
“Kids are mostly getting what is more available and within reach while supervising adults are distracted with everything that is going on right now,” she said. “Poisoning involving small children is often the result of availability and disruption of usual routine.”
Besides cleaners, calls about personal care products and cosmetics have increased 60%, which is more than calls about medications and foreign bodies, Simone said.
The center received 83 calls related to possible dietary supplement poisonings in March and April, more than double the total from a year ago, Simone said.
Ant traps are another example of something you might not think of as poisonous, Esdon said.
Ant traps can be a problem, as well. “Ants are out right now. But if you’re a child and you’re on your own, you want to know what’s in there,” Esdon said. “They’re naturally curious and they want to see what’s going on in there.”
Danger for all ages
Kids aren’t the only ones getting into trouble. Adult calls involving accidental misuse of non-drug products are up 60%.
“Many of these cases involve fumes from cleaners used without good ventilation, mixing of cleaners, getting strong cleaners on skin,” Simone said.
“Some cases involve people accidentally drinking from cups or bottles that have cleaner or cleaner residue in them, thinking it’s something else.”
Esdon said accidental ingestion of cleaning products has been a concern since the pandemic hit New Hampshire. “People are spraying it on food packaging and then it’s contaminating the food that’s within,” he said. Disinfectants can also contaminate surfaces where food is prepared or dishes left to dry in a nearby rack, he said.
“We all appreciate everybody doing their best to keep things clean, but that’s part of what’s going on here,” he said.
If you spray something, he said, “make sure you wipe off all the residue and clean it afterwards. ... Maybe run the packaging under water to get off any traces before you open it up.”
Simone said the poison center recommends people follow advice on cleaning product labels to avoid physical irritation from mishandling them.
To avoid mistaking them for something else, mark cleaner containers with large pens and store them separately from food or drinks, she said.
Simone said she doesn’t think Trump’s suggestion to inject household disinfectants as a possible coronavirus treatment has prompted any calls to the center.
“We do not believe that we have had any increase in poisonings since the Washington comments,” Simone said, though “we have had some pranks.”
The poison center typically receives between 10,000 and 11,000 calls each year regarding possible poisonings, Simone said.
Anyone with a question or concern about taking too much medicine or being exposed to or ingesting a toxic substance can contact the poison center hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or by texting “POISON” to 85511.