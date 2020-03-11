CONCORD -- While the risk to the broader community remains low in New Hampshire, state officials said, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
New developments include:
[—] Officials with Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast said an employee working at its Bedford Executive Office Park had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. State health officials have not independently affirmed this to be a new case of the virus.
“I can confirm that it is an associate of ours that received a positive confirmation,” said Nicolas Martin, director of public affairs and communications with Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast. The employee had no contact with Coca-Cola's production or sales staff and was last at the office park on Friday, March 6, officials said.
[—] State public health officials said they sought legal orders to isolate one person and quarantine another in response to coronavirus cases in New Hampshire. The total number of confirmed cases stands at five.
[—] The Centers for Disease Control advised all nursing home management in the U.S. to limit the hours and duration of visitors, since all those over the age of 60 and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of contracting the disease.
Southern New Hampshire University announced in an email to students that they would be extending their current spring break two more weeks until March 29.
Officials at the University of New Hampshire said they are doing contingency planning that could result in offering courses online, adjusting schedules or even closing the campus.
And Dartmouth College students were advised to leave campus for its spring break, which begins this Sunday, so there could be a deep cleaning and disinfecting of all buildings, officials said. Administrators at the Hanover-based campus also said they were cancelling all gatherings of more than 100 people until April 17.
Bureau of Disease Prevention Director Beth Daly said the lack of significant spread of the coronavirus in the broader community is why the state is not advising groups to cancel public events or the public to avoid large crowds.
"We are not at a point where we would be making broad statements about closing or canceling events," Daly said. "We ask folks to please reach out to us before you cancel events, or close your school or anything like that."
This Friday’s 13th annual Battle of the Badges ice hockey game, which raises funds through ticket sales and donations to benefit Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock will go on as planned, but with no spectators in attendance, organizers announced.
Officials with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said Wednesday the changes were being made “out of an abundance of caution.”
The 7 p.m. game at SNHU Arena will be live-streamed by WMUR on their website and mobile app.
Daly said organizers of the hockey game did not contact state officials before making that decision.
Consider postponing foreign travel
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan urged residents contemplating travel outside the country to stay up to date on CDC guidance about the level of the disease where they are going.
"We would advise you to consider reconsidering travel or postponing travel due to the changing dynamic of COVID-19," Chan said.
Coca-Cola officials said the employee who tested positive for the virus is receiving proper medical care and precautions are being taken to protect the health and safety of the workforce.
“Upon learning of the suspected case, our human resources department worked swiftly with the associate to identify other potential exposures. All of the potentially affected individuals and their respective organizations have been notified, and we will adhere to the guidance of public health agencies as well as health care professionals regarding our continued response,” said the Coca-Cola statement.
Prior to the positive test of the virus, corporate officials said they had protocols to limit the likelihood of exposure at the 3 Executive Park Drive facility n Bedford, including halting facility tours of outside groups, reducing staffing and allowing employees to work from home.
Regarding the legal orders against citizens, the state invokes this authority when people do not initially obey state orders to stay at home. Once the two orders were issued, both individuals complied with them, officials said.
The quarantine is for someone who has come in contact with someone with the virus, but is exhibiting no symptoms. The isolation order is for an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Chan said his agency has received queries from health care providers about whether there is enough availability for "personal protective equipment" such as masks and gowns should there be a "surge" of cases in New Hampshire.
"This is something we are closely monitoring; we are certainly working with hospitals to make sure they have access to supplies," Chan said.
Gov. Chris Sununu urged residents to remain vigilant, but if they are healthy, not to curtail their plans to go about their work and social life.
"We remain in a low-risk situation," Sununu said. "This is definitely not a time to panic."
State defers to Legislature on its own rules
On Wednesday, the House voted against a rules change to allow their members to vote remotely from home if they are suspected of having come in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
The change would have only applied to lawmakers who were told to stay home due to the guidelines regarding the virus from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
The vote against the change was 269-58.
Both House Clerk Paul Smith and House Legal Counsel James Cianci had said the proposed rules change raised some logistical concerns.
“The Constitution requires us to be present,” said Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said he has asked Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, to create a joint task force to review whether operational rules should be altered to deal with the outbreak.
False alarm in Epping
Epping's middle and high schools closed Wednesday after officials believed a voter at the polls held in the middle school gymnasium was possibly exposed to someone with the coronavirus, but further investigation revealed that the person had the flu.
Superintendent Valerie McKenney notified the school community of the closure after receiving a call from an Epping official around 4 a.m. Wednesday about the voter’s possible exposure.
According to McKenney, the voter told other voters during Tuesday’s election that he was “heading home to quarantine.”
Based on the information she had at the time, McKenney said she made the decision to close the two schools, which share a building.
Epping school officials confirmed the person at the polls had the flu and not coronavirus.
A handful of town meeting voters may have overdone it with the Purell or Clorox wipes Tuesday.
Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale said the two voting machines each jammed at separate times for about an hour each because of damp ballots, which caused the sensitive feeding mechanisms to tear or crumple the ballots.
“Who would think that being health conscious would gum up the works?” Hale said.
She said ballot machine vendor LHS Associates responded quickly to fix the machines.
Windham Town Clerk Nicole Bottai said a similar problem caused three ballots to jam in two different machines.
Union Leader Reporter Paul Feely and Correspondents Kimberley Houghton, Kimberly Haas, Jason Schreiber, Ryan Lessard and Damien Fisher contributed to this report.