A series of protests are being planned as city officials contemplate whether to implement more stringent requirements for Nashua’s mask mandate.
Aldermen are set to vote on the proposed mask ordinance update on Tuesday, just a few hours after a protest will take place outside of Nashua City Hall.
The new proposal states that “no business and no employee of any business shall provide goods or services to any person not complying with face covering requirements … no business and no employee of any business shall permit a person to remain on its premises in violation of these requirements.”
Frank Staples, who spearheaded the Absolute Defiance Facebook account, is one of the organizers of Tuesday’s protest, which will continue every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside of city hall until the Nov. 3 election.
“We should all have the freedom to choose,” Staples said on Monday, maintaining that Nashua officials have already overstepped their bounds when they implemented the initial mask mandate earlier this summer.
After hearing residents speak out against and in favor of the more stringent mask ordinance earlier this month, the aldermanic personnel and administrative affairs committee voted 4-1 in support of the change; the full Board of Aldermen will vote Tuesday on the measure.
“These are illegal mandates. You can’t suspend the constitution -- you just can’t do it. It is extortion,” contended Staples. “Do we really think an airborne virus is going to play nice because you wear a mask from the door to the table in a restaurant? It is just absurdity.”
Staples has organized similar protests in Manchester, and most recently coordinated with Reopen NH to plan a candlelight vigil from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 outside of the state house in Concord to recognize the victims that have been lost because of lockdown measures, including those who have died from overdoses and suicide, as well as the closure of many restaurants and businesses.
Alderwoman June Caron said the proposed change for the mask mandate will not infringe on a person’s rights, explaining businesses already refuse service if a person isn’t wearing a shirt or shoes. By amending the existing mask ordinance, police will have a better grasp on the enforcement situation, according to Caron.
Some aldermen say the proposed revision to the ordinance, which would now prohibit businesses and employees from providing goods or services to anyone without a face mask who does not have a doctor’s note, will help businesses and police enforce the issue.
If the ordinance is revised, it could subject employees, including teen workers, to a fine of up to $1,000 -- determined by the court -- if they provide services to someone who isn’t wearing a mask.
Mayor Jim Donchess said earlier that, in general, the public has been supportive of the measures implemented in the Gate City to mitigate the spread, including the mask mandate.
On Monday, Nashua City Hall shut its doors for two weeks after a total of six city employees tested positive for COVID-19, including Donchess. Other mitigation efforts include fully remote learning for most Nashua students until November when classes will be phased into a hybrid learning model.