Anti-poverty agency leaders in New Hampshire said Tuesday that COVID-19 forced many middle-income families to seek their help for the very first time as they struggle to stay in their homes and care for their children.
Executives with four community action programs urged U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, to relieve applicants of rigid, paper documentation requirements and to deliver more discretionary money in the next COVID-19 relief package.
Betsey Andrew Parker, executive director of the Strafford County CAP, said there’s plenty of anxiety out there about what will be in place in 2021 when moratoriums on rental evictions and mortgage foreclosures are set to expire.
“The underemployed people we are seeing is very significant,” Parker said.
“People are really actually ruining their credit because they are trying to keep themselves afloat during this time. They are trying to keep themselves in the house. What happens past Jan. 1 really remains to be seen.”
The rent stabilization grants program has already delivered help to 3,000 clients for a total of $9 million, she said.
Donnalee Lozeau is the executive director of Southern New Hampshire Services, the clearinghouse for programs that serve Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties.
Lozeau said many first-time applicants don’t have the backup they need to complete their applications such as a copy of the lease or banking documents to confirm their loss of income.
Federal rules should be relaxed to allow these applicants to "attest" to the truth of these statements while they are waiting to obtain the paperwork, she said.
A final, application deadline for rent relief comes this Friday since it makes use of federal CARES Act money and all of that must be spent by Dec. 30 or it has to be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
“We spent two days on the phone from people who were just panicking about how they are going to meet the deadline as well,” Lozeau said.
CAPs seek maximum flexibility
Congress in the next round of grants should enhance the community services block grant program as this one gives CAP agencies the most flexibility to tailor the needs to each region, Lozeau said.
“We have been struggling with the small state issue, New Hampshire with a handful of others did not get the amount that was intended. I know that is in the mix; it is very critical to us,” Lozeau said.
“We use that grant to buy strollers, laptops, cellphones, to help people be successful only when it goes directly to CAP agencies are we able to make maximum use of these funds.”
Jeanne Agri who is the CEO of the Belknap and Merrimack County CAP has been the point person for nutrition programs.
Food insecurity remains a chronic problem as there’s been a near 70 percent increase in demand at the New Hampshire Food Bank, she said.
“I am just thankful we have that resource. As we move into the winter months, the director is very concerned that all the food pantries have availability,” Agri said.
Beth Hayward, director of community programs, said the Belknap-Merrimack County CAP “went digital” on day one of the pandemic to help its clients online but many struggle without the personal contact.
“They have no knowledge about how to survive with the inability to do this face to face, they have to learn as they go. Our staff is there to help them meet the needs,” Hayward said.
Mathieu Duclos runs the housing stability programs for the Tri-County CAP based in Berlin.
“We’ve got our unique challenges in the North County,” Duclos told Pappas.
“Many seeking housing stability have problems getting the documentation. Transportation is difficult up here; Internet service is very spotty up here, many of our referrals are coming from landlords who say, ‘I’ve got five to seven tenants right now behind on rent and they are waiting for your approvals.'”
Pappas praised the work of U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both D-NH, who announced late Monday bipartisan and bicameral support for a $748 billion COVID-19 relief package that would extend the Payroll Protection Program and includes more money for vaccines, testing and aid to public schools.
House and Senate leaders have endorsed the outline of this deal.
"This legislation will help Americans get through the darkest months of this crisis, but our work is not over," Shaheen said in a statement Tuesday.
"We will need to build on this bipartisan effort in the weeks and months ahead to ensure New Hampshire families and all Americans have the assistance they need to recover.”
A separate, $160 billion measure with the support of Hassan and Shaheen but not all those who endorsed the other compromise would give all states at least $500 million in additional federal aid and offer businesses temporary protection from liability lawsuits until lawmakers in each state changed their own liability laws.
“We know the winter months are going to get tough and they are going to get a lot tougher if we can’t provide additional relief,” Pappas said. “That’s an important job we have to do.”