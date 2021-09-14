CONCORD – A New Hampshire House Republican leadership event Tuesday protesting the latest COVID-19 vaccine mandates of President Joe Biden erupted into a shouting match from a large crowd of citizens angry that state officials have failed to do enough.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, hosted the press conference outside the State House to show a united GOP front against Biden’s executive orders, which will require vaccines or mandated COVID-19 testing for up to 80 million Americans.
“We will not comply,” Packard said to the loud cheers of a crowd of more than 400 who turned out.
The House leader chastised the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation for failing to oppose the new mandates, adding that “all of them have to go.”
“This is unacceptable from an administration that has no idea what the hell they are doing,” Packard said.
But shortly after Packard began his prepared remarks, protesters shouted “Where is Sununu?” and later “We can’t wait.”
Packard said Sununu and GOP legislative leaders are looking into “all possibilities” for how to fight back against these mandates.
“We are doing what we can. This is a federal mandate, this is not from us and we are trying to help you,” Packard implored.
When the shouting continued, Packard said, “You are yelling at the wrong people.”
Sununu has sharply criticized Biden’s latest mandates and said he’s working with other like-minded governors on the best way to overcome them.
Anger over new law banning some vaccine mandates
During interviews, several protestors attacked the GOP-led Legislature’s new law, which bans vaccine mandates for all government workers and for any person trying to access public benefits.
They were upset the law exempts public schools, hospitals, nursing homes and day care centers.
Therese Grinnell of Loudon, a nurse who has led anti-vaccine mandate protests outside Concord Hospital, screamed at Packard to “protect the lives” of health care workers who refuse to get the shot.
During an interview, she warned vaccine mandates will leave hospitals without enough workers.
“You will have hospital units shutting down; there will be costs,” Grinnell said. “It is going to be ugly. You are going to have people who are critically ill that won’t get care and the state is being blackmailed by Medicare.”
A small band of House GOP conservatives have been trying for weeks to get enough colleagues to sign onto a petition that would convene a special session to take up legislation to ban vaccine mandates in schools.
The petition needs at least eight Republican state senators to endorse it, and none have done so.