New Hampshire has had 2,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, but in a briefing, Gov. Chris Sununu guessed many more people have had the virus.
Guidelines for who can get tested for an active infection were loosened this week, and on Friday Sununu announced "antibody testing," or blood tests to see if someone has already had the virus. New Hampshire is not issuing guidelines about who should get an antibody test — it will be up to each individual.
Sununu announced a new contract Friday with Clear Choice MD, a chain of urgent care clinics based in New London. The state is paying Clear Choice to provide testing to people without health insurance, and people whose health insurance does not cover testing. The company received a $100,000 loan from the state health care relief fund in April.
Clear Choice clinics are offering testing for active COVID-19 infection — the test with the long swab in the nose — and a blood test for past infection.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state would get in touch with everyone who had been in close contact with someone whose blood shows a past infection, similar to the "contact tracing" done for an active COVID-19 infection.
Shibinette said the state would use data about past infections to get a better sense of where the infection had traveled. For example, she said, are there few reported cases in Coos County because the virus has not spread much there, or because few people sought medical treatment when they got sick?
Shibinette warned little is known about COVID-19 antibodies, and for how long they provide immunity. Is it for life, for a few years, or just a few months? She said the data would help the state plan for the fall, but said it was not clear if immunity would last until next spring.
The state conducted an average of 1,238 tests for each of the last seven days, Shibinette said. That's up from a 998-per-day weekly average the state reported Wednesday, but still short of the more-than-2,600 recommended by Harvard researchers. Shibinette said she thought New Hampshire could achieve 2,600 tests per day, and said there were enough testing supplies to test that many people all summer.
Shibinette said the state is also expecting 1,200 rapid-results tests each week, the tests that show a COVID-19 infection in minutes, not days.