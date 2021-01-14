CONCORD – Any New Hampshire resident 65 years or older can sign up online and schedule to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot starting a week from today, Gov. Chris Sununu said in announcing a dramatic speeding-up of the timeline for 300,000 people.
But Sununu admitted that this next targeted group could be waiting weeks, if not months, to get that first shot in the arm unless the new Biden administration ramps up the delivery of vaccine which right now averages about 17,000 weekly doses here.
“We ask folks to be patient as much as you can; we can only distribute it and sign up as many as we have doses to give. We have confidence that (delivery) number of doses won’t go down,” Sununu said.
“One thing I have learned from the federal government is don’t bank on what’s promised 110 percent. We don’t want to over-promise and under deliver.”
The move comes days after the Trump administration had urged the states to include all 65 and older to be part of the next group to receive the vaccine.
“We have heard a lot of very positive talk from Washington that they are sending more. We heard a lot of positive things that are coming and I’ll leave it at that,” Sununu said.
“We will believe it when we see it.”
Anyone 65 or older must simply go to the website, register online and they will get a confirmation that asks the person to pick the location and time available to them to get a shot.
These people must then show up on time to get the shot and show a proof of ID to confirm they are old enough to qualify, he said.
New Hampshire has received 86,000 and administered 53,452 first doses to the top priority group – nursing home residents and staff, health care workers and first responders.
There are 4,751 of those in this group of 100,000 who have received a second dose, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said.
CVS and Walgreens are giving the doses for long-term care residents and staff; hospitals and the state’s six fixed sites are giving out the vaccine to the others in the top priority phase.
The state remains on schedule to get all in the top priority group their first vaccines by the end of the month,m Sununus aid.
Priority group had been 75 or older
Until Thursday’s news, the next group to get the vaccine was to be those 75 years or older.
The decision still leaves in this next priority group others who were already in it, those with at least two serious health conditions that make them “medically vulnerable,” caregivers of those under 16 who are vulnerable, staff and clients living in residences for those developmental disabilities and corrections staff.
This group also includes a relatively small number of those with a lack of access to health care concentrated in the cities of Manchester, Concord and Nashua, Sununu said.
The state’s public health networks will reach out to the advocacy groups that serve them, many of them with English language deficiency, to arrange vaccine appointments for them, the governor said.
The signup will be slightly different for each group in the next phase, Sununu said.
The medically vulnerable will be asked to contact their doctor who will confirm their conditions qualify and then that person can either register to get the vaccine or have the doctor’s office do it for them, Sununu said.
The local health networks will contact those in corrections and the residential treatment for those with disabilities to arrange their shots.
The governor said he’s confident these vaccines are going to cause a steep decline in serious health outcomes due to COVID-19.
“This 400,000 group (first two phases) make up the demographics that compromise 95 percent of the fatalities. That’s why as fast as we can get these vaccines we are going to get them the shots in the arm. That is why those folks have to come first,” Sununu said.
“I don’t see how you wouldn’t see a massive drop in hospitalizations, a massive drop in fatalities. We feel very confident that this is the right way to go.”
The state announced 706 new positive tests Thursday, 270 people hospitalized and 12 new deaths, nine of them associated with long-term care.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state's epidemiologist, announced new guidelines that end the need to quarantine after travel or contact with someone that could have the virus if that person has already received both vaccines at least 14 days ago.
Those who've gotten the vaccines still must wear masks in public and should practice good hand hygiene and social distancing, he added.
"This is not a free pass to travel, nor is it a free pass to relax restrictions," Chan said.