As more businesses start to reopen, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess is sounding a cautionary note, based on a 10% positive rate among the city's COVID-19 test results.
Donchess said that of 160 tests administered at two clinics early last week, results came back Friday on 110 of them, and 11 of those were positive for the disease.
“So that is a 10% rate of people who have tested positive among those who have been tested. That number alone, if that is all we have, that is not good news,” he said at a weekly briefing. “Are 10% of the people in the state, in our community positive for COVID-19? Probably not.”
He said it is likely that most of the people being tested already are showing symptoms.
“But, we look at that number and we want that number to go down,” said Donchess, stressing more testing must be done to determine how widespread the virus is in Nashua.
Nashua has experienced eight deaths and more than 280 cases of COVID-19, which Donchess said is probably an underestimate because of limited testing.
Statewide, more than 3,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease.
Donchess said he understands that people are eager to get back to work, with about 7,600 Nashua residents currently unemployed.
“But I want to be very clear and honest with you, things will not return to the way they were before COVID-19. We will open, we will reopen, but many things will be changed, and we are not really sure how they will be changed,” he said.
Donchess pointed to the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks.
At the Friday briefing, Office of Emergency Management Director Justin Kates said that as restaurants and retail businesses begin to open their doors, city staff will be enforcing measures to ensure the safe reopening of services.
Even businesses that have been open the past month or two will need to follow additional safety guidelines to protect and screen employees for the safety of the entire community, Kates said.
Lisa Fauteux, Nashua's public works director, said the city is waiting to hear from the state about whether it will be able to reopen city playgrounds, open the town's pools or conduct summer camps.
“We all want to see these things happen, but we want to do it safely,” she said. “We certainly will do whatever we can to make some of these things happen. Will they look like they normally do? Absolutely not.”
The city has obtained more than $2 million from the Cares Act to cover pandemic-related expenses. In addition, it is distributing $830,000 worth of weekly $300 stipends to first responders for eight weeks.