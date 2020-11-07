With temporary closures because of potential COVID-19 exposure becoming more frequent, restaurants are bracing for a disquieting winter.
Keith Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Taproom in Bedford and Murphy’s Diner in Manchester, said Friday he has serious concerns about the next few months.
“I am extremely worried. Outdoor dining at both my restaurants is what kept us going since April or May,” Murphy said. “Our outdoor tables are always in very high demand, and we were able to keep pace with traditional sales because of that.
“But now that we are moving inside, there is definitely a slump. We still get some business, but it is nowhere near where it is supposed to be or what it has been.”
“Our industry is just going to keep getting smacked if we keep getting called out in the media,” said Tom Boucher, CEO of Great New Hampshire Restaurants, which includes T-Bones, Cactus Jack’s and The Copper Door.
To satisfy state health officials and reassure diners, New Hampshire restaurants recently implemented a sign-in/dine-in policy that allows for easier contact-tracing if a restaurant customer or employee tests positive.
“To be critically honest with you, it has been relatively painless,” Boucher said. “It is working well. We have tablets and are taking a name and number from at least one person in every party.”
He likened the process, which enables the Department of Health and Human Services to contact that one individual if a problem arises, to making reservations, which people are comfortable with.
So far, Boucher said 99% of his diners have complied with the protocol. “Quite frankly, it is for their own safety,” he said.
The policy is preferable to the the alerts the state issues when a restaurant employee or patron tests positive for COVID-19, Boucher said. He called that practice “really unfair,” pointing out the same notifications were not made for cases or potential exposure at gyms, hair salons or grocery stores.
“It really hurts the industry,” Boucher said. “Restaurants are suddenly the bad guys.”
Cases of potential exposure
Last week, two Nashua establishments voluntarily closed their doors for two weeks because of potential COVID-19 exposure, including Roland’s Family Restaurant and Boston Billiard Club.
“Recent visitors may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms,” the casino said in a statement.
In that situation, the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services issued a public notice warning visitors who were at the facility from 2:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.
At Roland’s Family Restaurant on Kinsley Street, a customer who was dining at the establishment around 2:40 p.m. on Monday has since tested positive for the disease.
“With that said, we are deciding to make the conscious decision to close until further notice, which will be effective immediately,” the restaurant said in an online statement issued Thursday. “By doing so, this will allow us to get our staff tested, speak to the proper authorities to see what the next step is and most importantly, secure everyone’s safety so we can open again safely.”
On Saturday, DHHS announced that a person with COVID-19 was at The 401 Tavern, 401 Lafayette Road in Hampton, during the evenings of Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. Health officials advise anyone who visited the bar on those days to watch for fever, cough or fatigue and get tested if they experience symptoms.
Boucher said the genesis of the sign-in/dine-in procedure was to ensure adequate contact tracing for exactly these types of scenarios.
He said he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his customers and employees safe — and preserve their peace of mind. Great NH Restaurants recently installed NASA-certified air purifiers that eliminate 99.97 % of viruses, including COVID-19.
“It is a better filtration system than what many hospitals use. Our restaurants are going to be the safest places to go,” he said.
Collecting customer data
Ren Beaudoin, deputy health officer in Nashua, said last week the state’s new requirement to collect contact information for people dining at New Hampshire restaurants is a positive step.
While this will not mitigate the spread of the virus, it will make it easier for public health nurses to conduct contact tracing related to potential COVID-19 cases at restaurants, he said.
Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum, a member of the Nashua Board of Health, raised concerns recently about the enclosed plastic barriers that restaurants are installing to allow for additional indoor dining. Creating small cubicles inside of a restaurant may actually inhibit aerosols from being dispersed by ventilation systems within the buildings, she said.
Restaurants patrons don’t like plexiglass barriers either, Murphy said.
“I don’t think people want to dine in fishbowls, and they are very expensive,” he said.
Since Murphy’s restaurants are both large facilities, he is taking advantage of the extra space instead of installing the indoor barriers, which he said makes more sense for his situation
Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said outdoor dining, take-out and delivery has helped many restaurants survive during the pandemic, but the next few months will be the true test. His organization has asked the state’s congressional delegation to push for another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding from the federal government.
For an industry that has slim profit margins, operating at 75% to 80% because of indoor space limitations is not sustainable, Somers said.
“The math just doesn’t work,” he said.