Despite a rise of COVID-19 cases on campus, students at the University of New Hampshire in Durham are hopeful they will be able to finish the in-person learning portion of this semester.
On Friday afternoon, UNH President James Dean and Senior Vice Provost for Student Life Kenneth Holmes issued a video message to students asking everyone to keep up with self-testing, practice healthy behaviors and to avoid large gatherings.
“We really want to keep our campuses open through November 20th as planned, but every single one of us must commit to staying vigilant for that to happen,” Dean said.
At the close of business on Monday, there were 389 students in quarantine and 74 students isolated within the UNH system, which includes the Manchester and Concord campuses.
A total of 45 students were quarantining on campus and 44 were in isolation on campus, according to the school’s dashboard.
Students at UNH in Durham are scheduled to have their last day of face-to-face classes this fall on Nov. 20. All classes will switch to remote learning on Nov. 23; final exams end on Dec. 22.
Spokesperson Erika Mantz said on Tuesday that positive cases of COVID-19 are rising in the university community, the state and throughout the country.
“We closely monitor the results of our rigorous testing program and are investigating allegations of several off-campus large gatherings over the Halloween weekend,” Mantz said.
Seniors Makenna Comeau of Merrimac, Mass., and Dominique Courchaine of Portsmouth, were outside studying on Tuesday and said that despite social activity reported around Halloween, for the most part students have been adhering to all of the guidelines required by UNH officials.
“Everyone is really careful. I feel like a lot of the students around here have four or five friends and they hang out with them and nobody else,” Courchaine said.
Freshman Gemma Pohl, of Portsmouth, said she has been pleasantly surprised that everyone is following protocols when it comes to self-testing for COVID-19.
“I’m so grateful for that,” Pohl said. “I feel so much more reassured getting tests done every four days.”
Pohl said she has friends who went to other colleges where routine testing is not performed and they have already been switched to remote learning due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
To date, more than 228,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed on students within the UNH system.
On average, 3,285 tests are performed daily, according to the college’s dashboard.