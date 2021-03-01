Hanover is going after off-campus partiers as Dartmouth College reports 122 active COVID-19 student cases, with 256 students in isolation or quarantine on campus.
“It’s just so frustrating,” Town Manager Julia Griffin said Monday. “This is when I feel like an old mom. I can hear the mother in me saying, ‘Guys, what are you thinking?’”
Griffin said town officials plan to track down students who hosted large parties and their landlords and start issuing fines. An emergency town ordinance enacted late last year limits gatherings to 10 people.
“I suspect when this is done, you’re going to see more than 200 positive cases,” Griffin said. “We’re all trying to keep the community calm.”
For the winter term, about 1,500 of Dartmouth’s 4,400 undergraduates are on campus. The rest are taking their courses online.
Dartmouth Associate Vice President for Communications Diana Lawrence declined to comment on off-campus partying.
“At this time we are focused on the public health response. Community health and safety are our priorities,” Lawrence said in an email. “If we receive reports of violations of group gathering, testing, or other college guidelines, we will respond accordingly.”
In response to three separate COVID-19 clusters identified since last week, the school has instituted protocols requiring students to eat alone in their rooms, stay on campus and avoid Hanover private residences.
During the fall, officials investigated 600 reports of possible violations of the school’s community health protocols which resulted in 86 students losing campus privileges and 124 being given warnings without removal. No action was taken in 397 instances.
Dartmouth professor Jeff Sharlet said the school needs to do a better job communicating to students the importance of following the protocols.
“This is a time of crisis, and we’re all called to care for each other,” Sharlet said.
In recent days, Sharlet has taken to Twitter to express concern that some Dartmouth students are being cavalier about the pandemic. There are too many parties going on, and the resulting outbreak was bound to happen, he said.
Sharlet said many students have shared with him their frustration at the attitude of a few students intent on partying. He said Dartmouth students need to understand their actions affect the community.
“You do this stuff, staff are going to be furloughed,” he said. “You lose a party, they are going to lose the ability to pay rent.”
Sharlet said students have to understand that they are guests in the Upper Valley community, and they need to care for the people who are hosting them.
Griffin is also worried about the potential for community transmission of the illness. That happened in the fall after Dartmouth students held Halloween parties and the virus surged throughout the community. During that surge, the Hanover Terrace assisted living facility saw all 70 residents get sick with COVID-19, and seven residents died.
“It was agonizing to watch that poor facility struggle,” Griffin said.
All current residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Hanover have been vaccinated, she said.