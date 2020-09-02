DURHAM — Hoping to quell rising public anxiety, University of New Hampshire officials have sent a letter to Durham residents urging them not to panic after a fraternity and a sorority were placed in a 14-day quarantine because members tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials did not name the fraternity or sorority.
“Please do not panic,” wrote Peter Degnan, the school’s medical director, and Paul Dean, its police chief, in Tuesday’s letter to the Durham community. “UNH is working in partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to notify those who have tested positive and their identified close contacts as quickly as possible.”
Besides the off-campus cases involving the two Greek houses, the school reported 11 cases on campus as of Wednesday, according to DHHS public information officer Laura Montenegro.
Also in the letter, Degnan and Dean said a non-student had tested positive for COVID-19 after going to a local bar this past weekend. The bar was not named.
UNH’s academic year began Monday. Pre-arrival and arrival testing of the school’s more than 20,700 students, faculty, staff, contractors and others produced 37 positive test results.
Town Administrator Todd Selig said that for the most part, UNH students have behaved downtown.
“I think the one thing we’re really pleased with is there is a high level of mask-wearing compliance in town. The vast majority of people are wearing masks,” Selig said. “Even lined up to go into some of the bars, people are wearing a mask, which is a positive.”
Selig said the police department has reported that the number and size of off-campus parties are “measurably different” than in past years.
Selig said most of the correspondence he has received has been from residents concerned about the health and safety of themselves and their families.
Most students interviewed reported feeling safe during their first week on campus.
Brooklyn Zielie, a senior studying biochemistry, said college officials have done a good job of meeting the needs of students who want to complete their studies.
Zielie, from Wilton, has three courses this semester — one in-person, one in a hybrid format and the other online.
Walking in downtown Durham on Wednesday afternoon, Zielie said that though the local bars are busy at night, “I haven’t seen the big parties that I’ve seen in the past.”
Eli Lewis, a graduate student pursuing his master’s degree in human development, lives downtown in a building that borders campus.
Lewis, originally of New Castle, Del., said people do get together, but the scene is different than in years past.
“It’s got to be in really small groups,” Lewis said. “The interactions are different.”
Lewis works at Scorpion’s Sports Bar & Grill on Main Street in Durham. He said patrons are asked to stay at their tables, which are placed six feet apart.
UNH students are tested every two weeks, “so you don’t feel like you are at risk at any point,” said Lucie Beau of Brookline, Mass.
Selig met with with Durham Fire Chief Dave Emanuel on Wednesday afternoon. Durham’s fire department covers the entire community, including the campus.
“The fire department has established COVID guidance documents and directives, all department members are tested for COVID weekly, and the staff has been appropriately attired with appropriate PPE to provide the best level of service to the community,” Emanuel said.