As key vote nears, push on for permanent Medicaid expansion

Steve Ahnen, president and CEO with the New Hampshire Hospital Association, made the case to make Medicaid expansion permanent during a news conference on the eve of a possible vote by a key House committee. Business & Industry Association President and CEO Mike Skelton, center, moderated the event.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff

CONCORD — On the eve of what could be a pivotal vote, advocates for business, seniors and health care providers urged a House panel to support Medicaid expansion on a permanent basis.

Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Business and Industry Association, said in nine years the Granite State Advantage program has proven that it’s cost effective and all the more critical as the state faces a chronic workforce shortage.