With news of milk being dumped across the country, Granite State dairy farmers are nervous about their futures in the coming months as America goes through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart Yeaton, of Epsom, and his brother, William, are fifth-generation dairy farmers. Their 300-acre farm has close to 200 cows and about half of them are used to produce 320,000 gallons of milk a year.
Yeaton said he does not know of any farmers in his networks who have dumped milk yet because HP Hood is still taking everything they are producing.
But Yeaton said because of the way farmers are paid for milk and the way prices are set due to supply and demand, he does expect to see a 38 percent drop in payments to local farmers by the beginning of June.
“It’s looking very grim right now. We’ve been told there is 10 percent too much milk in the country, and even if every plant opened up that was closed due to all the manufacturing being shut down, it would take a while for the milk to clear,” Yeaton said.
With schools and restaurants shut down, there has been a decrease in demand for milk nationally. That is part of the reason why there is such a surplus, according to the cooperative Dairy Farmers of America.
It has not helped that some grocery stores, even here in the Granite State, have kept purchase limits on milk to prevent panic buying even though the supply is bountiful.
All eight members of the Maine and New Hampshire congressional delegations wrote to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Friday, urging him to provide price stabilizing assistance to assist New England dairy farmers who are struggling with plummeting prices for milk products and increased costs due to the pandemic.
The letter was signed by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, Jeanne Shaheen, Angus King, and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree, Annie Kuster, Chris Pappas and Jared Golden.
Rob Morrill of Penacook is a third-generation dairy farmer. His sons, Andy, Kevin and Ryan, do the bulk of the lifting at the farm these days, where they have 450 cows.
Morrill said he has not had to dump any milk due to what is happening currently but does know of other farmers who have had to.
It is estimated that more than 18 million pounds of milk have already been dumped in New England within recent weeks.
“If you have ever been involved in dumping milk, it’s gut-wrenching,” Morrill said.
Morrill said New Hampshire farmers are looking at some very sobering numbers for the months ahead when they look at their industry as a whole.
“I don’t know if we’ll get through it. I hope we do. We’re going to try our best to, that’s the attitude I’m personally taking,” Morrill said.
Morrill said each farmer has to make the right decision for their families and for some, that might mean going out of business.
Amy Hall is the director of Granite State Dairy Promotion in Concord. She is working to have every retailer who has a limit on milk lift their purchase restrictions because she says there is no shortage and asking customers with large families to go to the store multiple times a week for milk is not fair during a global pandemic.
Hall said it is more important than ever to support local dairy farmers.
“Consumers don’t have any control over the school system, and they certainly don’t have any control over when restaurants will open back up. My advice given what we’re facing right now is, if you do see retailers limiting the purchase of milk, please feel free to educate them on the fact that there is an overabundant supply right now, just based on those two other markets being shut down to our dairy producers,” Hall said.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law in August that allowed for specially labeled milk to be sold at a 50-cent per gallon premium. New Hampshire farmers would receive 43 cents of that.
When Sununu signed the NH Dairy Premium Bill, the hope was that people could choose to buy New Hampshire milk by the end of 2019. That has not yet happened.
Hall said that if the specially labeled milk was on the shelves today, that would have been another boost to New Hampshire dairy farmers at this time of uncertainty.
Lynne Bohan, a spokesperson for HP Hood, could not comment on projected prices or supply and demand issues Thursday. She said the company is busy responding to current marketplace changes and working to meet existing customer demand.
“Our priorities at this time are ensuring that our workforce – plant personnel, drivers and those currently working remotely – remain healthy and safe, and that our plants remain operational so that we can ensure that customers in New Hampshire and beyond can continue to buy Hood milk and other products for their families,” Bohan said.
Bohan said Hood is exploring opportunities to divert excess finished products to those in need, including donating excess products to local food banks and other feeding programs.