As COVID-19 positive cases reached an all-time high Thursday, state officials announced they would end their practice of trying to trace the contacts of all those who test positive for the virus.
The new priority will be to trace contacts for those who become ill and are under 18 years old or over 65; part of a cluster outbreak; live in a congregate setting such as a nursing home; work in health care; come from a racial or ethnic group with higher incidence of the virus than the general population.
The move comes as all 10 counties of the state have “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19, another first for New Hampshire since the outbreak of the global pandemic.
The 323 positive cases reported Thursday were the most ever, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan noted the past week the state has been averaging 240 a day, also an all-time high.
As Thanksgiving approaches, Gov. Chris Sununu announced a relaxing of the quarantine rules for those who travel outside New England for “leisure” or non-essential travel.
The new rules require travelers returning to the state to quarantine for seven days, provided that’s followed by a negative test for the virus. The previous mandate was those traveling outside New England for leisure travel had to quarantine for at least 14 days.
Tracing challenge
Chan said contract tracing was a more important tool during the several months of the late spring and summer when COVID-19 cases were low here because tracing was “breaking the chain” and preventing spread of the disease.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said if time allows on a daily basis, contact tracers will work on other cases once the priority ones are traced.
Shibinette said "40 to 50%" of residents do not initially answer a telephone call from the state's contact tracing team.
State officials have gone to the point of making a home visit to deliver the message that someone was in contact with a person who's come down with the virus.
The state will also "lean on the providers" and benefit from those who do their own contact tracing: Many local school administrators do contact tracing on all their cases involving students or staff, Sununu said.
The latest surge of rising virus cases was predicted for months, Sununu said, and in no way indicates the state has “lost control” of infections. While the rates have risen, the rate of hospitalizations and deaths remain low, he said.
“Even though we are doing everything right, we know the virus is likely to spread at some level,” Sununu said.
The rate of positive testing for the virus has gone from under 1% in early September to “2.5-to-3%” daily of late, Sununu said.
On Thursday, 64 people were hospitalized with the virus, about half the all-time high reached during the first spike last spring.
The three additional deaths reported Thursday brings that total to 495.
Referring to the number of positive cases reported daily, Sununu said, “I imagine that number is going to rise very aggressively.
“If you ask me where we are going to be in two weeks? I think we are over 1,000; I think that’s it.”