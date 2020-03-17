MANCHESTER -- Jorvy Batista donned a face mask, went to a nearly deserted mall to buy a wireless router for remote school work, and even stopped for Thai food Tuesday.
“It’s weird because it’s usually a lot louder,” said Batista, a Manchester High School Central sophomore, while eating in the Mall of New Hampshire food court.
Batista was with his mother, Marlene, who was skipping her job as an elder caregiver to care for her three boys at home. “She’s worrying about paying the bills,” Batista said, translating.
Fewer than 20 people sat at the food court at the Manchester mall, where more than 15 stores were shuttered because of concerns over the coronavirus.
“We’re All in This Together,” read a sign posted at the closed Abercrombie & Fitch.
Many stores across the state -- both little and big -- are shutting their doors this week. The state has ordered public schools to shift to online learning and required restaurants to serve customers only by takeout, delivery or drive-through.
A plunge in retail business has triggered lost sales and layoffs.
“I think small, single New Hampshire-based businesses are very in danger of going out of business,” said Nancy Kyle, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association, which represents hundreds of stores in the state.
“If customers aren’t coming in the doors, they can’t exist,” Kyle said.
State figures show about 93,000 Granite Staters work in the retail industry.
Many of their customers -- along with workers themselves -- are seeing their retirement accounts plunge in value or are worried about losing their steady paychecks.
“They’re holding on to what they have,” Laconia economist Russ Thibeault said.
Government assistance might help cushion the blow for retailers, he said.
L.L. Bean has closed all U.S. stores, including five in New Hampshire, through March 29 and will pay store workers. Customers can place orders online or by phone.
At Lots for Tots across from the Manchester mall, fewer customers are coming in these days, according to Cheryl Jackitis, manager for the reseller of children’s clothes and toys.
“Some of our staff has lost over half of their weekly hours,” Jackitis said in the empty store. “You just can’t justify or afford it when there is no one in the store.”
Starting Tuesday, the store posted pictures of some of its inventory on Facebook and offered to deliver it curbside to customers. Beginning Wednesday, it will close an hour earlier. “We’re just making decisions day to day,” she said.
Hours of operation also were shortened at the Mall of New Hampshire, the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem and the Merrimack Premium Outlets.
“In order to support our retailers, employees and local community, and in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, we have temporarily modified our operating hours,” read a message on the malls’ web pages.
Effective Tuesday, the new hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Manchester mall closed its play area, but restaurants in the food court operated.
Kyle said many retailers were already having problems finding enough workers and paying higher health care costs.
“Some of these retailers, it’s not like they can work at home,” Kyle said. “If people start sheltering in place, they can’t run their businesses.”
Kyle suggested people shop at locally owned stores and buy gift certificates to give stores a cash influx.
Thibeault said news that Amazon planned to hire 100,000 more workers is another sign that more pain will hit brick-and-mortar stores.
“It gives you an indication retailing is becoming even more diverted to online shopping in the wake of the virus,” Thibeault said.