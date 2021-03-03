CONCORD – A white-hot real estate market, recovering business activity and record lottery jackpots generated double-digit percentage increases in state taxes and fees last month for a revenue surplus of $103 million so far this year.
February is not generally one of the largest months for revenue collection. The biggest are September, December, April and June.
The latest rebound in tax revenues will shrink the size of the budget deficit that Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature must contend with when they craft a new two-year state budget later this spring.
Sununu said recently the deficit had fallen to $50 million, from a forecast of more than $400 million at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the month, the state took in $120 million -- $18.8 million (18.5%) over forecast and $24.8 million (26%) over what came in last February.
With four months left in the state’s fiscal year, total collections of $1.36 billion are about $134 million (10.9%) over plan and $148 million (12.2%) ahead of last year.
The actual year-to-date revenue surplus is $30 million less than reflected in this report. The state’s independent auditing firm has ruled that sum, which was collected in the current budget year, must be counted for last year, because Sununu gave businesses owners and individual investors a three-month extension to file state tax returns.
Tax cut debate fires up
Revenue gains will fuel the State House debate over whether lawmakers should pass another round of business and other tax cuts during the 2021 legislative session.
“The state’s revenue picture is showing very promising signs that our economy is recovering. However, while some businesses are thriving, others are struggling,” said Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, a group crusading for cutting the state business taxes on business profits (BPT) and the Business Enterprise Tax (BPT) on general business activity.
“That’s why it’s so critical to offer additional tax relief for employers, which will not only help companies get through this pandemic, but also set them up for further growth and make our state stronger and more competitive for years to come,” Moore said.
Earlier this week, the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted, 3-2, to endorse a bill (SB 13) that lowers the profits tax from 7.9% to 7.5% and the enterprise tax from .6% to .5%.
Sens. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, and Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, were harshly critical of the tax break.
“Now is not the time to offer tax breaks to out-of-state corporations that will cost the state $79 million during a time of economic instability with no real proposal for making up the loss,” the two Democratic senators said in a joint statement.
The full Senate likely will take an initial vote on the measure next week.
In his budget, Sununu ignored calls for a corporate tax cut, but he did endorse lowering the enterprise tax rate to .55% and raising the no-tax threshold.
Sununu said the higher no-tax threshold would mean up to 30,000 smaller businesses would no longer have to pay the levy.
Investment tax debate rages
Meanwhile Sununu proposed a reduction in the state’s 9% tax on restaurant meals and hotel rooms and a five-year phaseout of the state’s 5% tax on interest and dividends.
The Americans for Tax Reform and Americans for Prosperity have praised the elimination of the investment tax.
“(This) would make New Hampshire truly income-tax free and allow seniors to stay in New Hampshire and not leave to other states that don’t tax this income, like Florida, Texas and Arizona,” Moore said.
Last month, the state's two business taxes generated $29.4 million, more than $11 million over the same month in 2020.
A tight housing inventory and migration to the state since the start of the pandemic have combined to turn the tax on real estate transfers into a big producer. Last month, the tax brought in $11.2 million, which was $2.2 million (24.4%) over last year’s revenue. For the year, the tax has come in 24% over forecast and 19% above 2020.
In February 2020, the New Hampshire State Lottery contributed $8.7 million in profit. Last month it transferred $19.7 million. The agency had expected to receive $9.5 million last month -- less than half what actually came in.
Lottery Commission Executive Director Charles McIntyre said nearly all that surplus was attributable to record jackpots in both the Powerball and Mega Millions games.
The profit is more impressive considering that New Hampshire's sports betting franchise lost $3 million on payouts, according to McIntyre. That’s because 81% of New Hampshire players successfully wagered on Tom Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl.