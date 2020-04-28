Nashua has spent more than $300,000 on personal protective equipment and supplies since the COVID-19 outbreak, yet city officials say they are increasingly concerned about not having enough equipment on hand -- especially if there is a secondary emergency.
“We are, at this time right now, more vulnerable to other disasters because of our current status,” said Justin Kates, the city's director of emergency management.
With an alternate care facility already set up at Nashua High School South in case there is a surge in patients, Kates said most of the supplies typically used for any type of secondary emergency or disaster would be unavailable.
In addition, Kates said because of the scope and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowing supplies from the American Red Cross would need approval from Washington, which would take time and create even more challenges.
Examples of secondary emergencies would be a major storm or natural disaster, or the need to create a homeless shelter or cooling shelter within Nashua, according to Kates.
While city staff are already researching costs of medical grade cots and other shelter supplies to keep in reserve for another potential disaster or emergency while in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Kates said it is unclear whether that type of equipment is even available.
“Our biggest concerns right now are really around supplies. We are struggling with PPE,” said Kates, stressing the need for more equipment now -- without even considering the need to create a reserve supply.
As New Hampshire starts discussing ways to potentially reopen some of the state, protective equipment will be necessary not only for first responders and health care workers, but restaurant and retail employees as well, according to Kates.
This will place an additional burden on the supply chain, he said. Nashua has been able to successfully manage large bulk orders of personal protective equipment for COVID-19, but Kates said it would be even more difficult if there was some type of natural disaster where additional medical supplies were necessary.
The city’s planning throughout the past nine years has placed Nashua in a good position throughout the pandemic, he said, explaining a secondary disaster could significantly change that situation.
Although $300,000 has already been spent on cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for the city to address COVID-19 concerns, Kates said reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will not occur during this fiscal year.
There are additional grant opportunities available that Nashua will be pursuing in an effort to replenish its PPE stockpile, which Kates said is a critical necessity.
Mayor Jim Donchess said the CDC Foundation is enabling the city to hire four additional public health department workers to address COVID-19 issues. Those workers will assist the city’s public health department and emergency management division, said Donchess.
Donchess said the city has already started community testing drive-throughs, which will continue and expand so that Nashua can determine how many people have been exposed and how the city will consider reopening.
In the meantime, the mayor said public health nurses are continuing to trace patients in Nashua and determine who they have been in contact with in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, Nashua had 178 positive cases of the virus -- the second highest community in the state. Overall, New Hampshire has 1,938 cases.