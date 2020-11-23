LONDON -- AstraZeneca on Monday became the third pharmaceutical company to announce promising results from late-stage trials of a coronavirus vaccine, saying that its candidate, developed by Oxford University, is up to 90% effective.
The results mark the third straight week in a row to start with uplifting scientific news that suggests, even as coronavirus cases surge to devastating levels in many countries, that an end to the pandemic is in sight.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech and Moderna have each reported vaccines that are 95% effective in clinical trials. The results from the Oxford-AstraZeneca trial are complicated to compare, due to the trial design, but the vaccine may be a more realistic option for more of the world, as it is likely to be cheaper and does not need to be stored at subzero temperatures.
"I'm totally delighted," said Hildegund C.J. Ertl, a vaccine expert at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia. Adding to the results from Pfizer and Moderna, "what it tells me is this virus can be beaten quite easily: 90 to 95 percent efficacy is something we'd dream about for influenza virus, and we'd never get it."
The Oxford-AstraZeneca team said in a video conference with journalists that their candidate's offered 90% protection against the virus when a subject received a half-dose, followed with a full dose one month later. Efficacy was lower - 62% - when subjects received two full doses a month apart. The interim results, therefore, averaged to 70% efficacy.
Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford trial, said the findings showed that the vaccine would save many lives.
"Excitingly, we've found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 percent effective, and if this dosing regimen is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply," he said.
Sarah Gilbert, a lead Oxford researcher, cautioned that this one-two punch would have to be more closely studied to be fully understood. But she said the first half-dose might be priming a person's immune system just enough, and that the second booster then encourages the body to produce a robust defense against sickness and infection.
Shares in AstraZeneca slipped nearly 3% on the London stock exchange by midafternoon.
The United States has preordered 300 million doses of the vaccine. Britain has ordered 100 million.
AstraZeneca executives said the first 4 million doses could be ready in December, and 40 million could be delivered in the first quarter of 2021. By the spring, the company and its global partners in India, Brazil, Russia and the United States could be cranking out 100 million to 200 million doses a month.
The vaccine uses a harmless cold virus that typically infects chimpanzees to deliver to the body's cells the genetic code of the spike protein that dots the outside of the coronavirus. That teaches the body's immune system to recognize and block the real virus.
Although the reason the regimen with an initial half-dose worked better remains to be teased out, Ertl said that it could be related to the fact that the body's immune system can develop a defense system to block the harmless virus that's used to deliver the spike protein's code. Giving a smaller initial dose may lessen those defenses, and make the vaccine more effective.