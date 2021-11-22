An $8 million federal grant will soon allow New Hampshire residents to request a free, at-home COVID-19 test.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Vault Health of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., will supply polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to bridge a gap in supply while the state waits to get a much larger amount of rapid antigen tests from the federal government.
“This should get us through that period until we receive all the antigen tests,” she said.
The state is expecting to receive roughly 700,000 rapid antigen tests from the federal government in the coming weeks, Shibinette said.
The Executive Council approved an $8 million contract with the firm, with the money coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and possibly the American Rescue Plan Act. The proposal includes an option for the state to renew its relationship with this company for up to two additional years.
Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer for HHS, said the state explored this option once New Hampshire and states across the country faced long delays in obtaining rapid antigen test kits.
The demand for tests in New Hampshire averages 10,000 per day, much of that fueled by increased testing in public schools and at private places of work, Ballard said.
“In northern parts of the country we are seeing a dramatic increase in demand for testing,” Ballard said.
The testing volume has further shot up since the state experienced a sharp rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, officials said.
This contract wasn’t competitively bid because the chosen firm has a unique capacity to ship such a large quantity, Shibinette said.
The $8 million is enough to pay for at least 100,000 tests, and all will come at no cost to the person requesting the test.
Vault Health will be creating a website. Once it’s up and running, it will be able to ship a PCR test kit overnight to residents from any part of the state who request one.
The kit includes instructions on how the person can administer the test themselves.
The firm will also be shipping PCR test kits with return envelopes in bulk to locations that HHS recommends such as schools, homeless shelters, cities and towns, day care centers and community health centers.
This will reduce the turnaround time for people waiting to get their test result, Shibinette said.
The contract calls for Vault to provide a test result within 48 hours of having received a completed at-home test.
PCR tests are federally approved for those people who have COVID-19 symptoms and those that do not; the rapid antigen tests are only authorized for those who have symptoms of the virus.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said this option will be popular in the rural North Country, which has less access to health care services than other parts of the state.
“I think this is going to be a huge asset,” Kenney said.
HHS Commissioner Shibinette said it will be helpful in these rural sectors to “stage” a large volume of test kits at these fixed locations to meet the immediate need.