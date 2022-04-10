The number of attendees who have tested positive for covid after last weekend’s Gridiron dinner has risen to 67, organizers say, including Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who became the third member of Biden’s Cabinet in attendance who was infected.
The new figures, released Saturday evening by the organizers of the dinner, do not include the many staff members at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington who worked the event. Renaissance officials did not respond to repeated requests for information about the health status of workers or how many were assigned to the event.
Organizers said the annual white-tie marquee dinner, held in person on April 2 after a two-year hiatus, attracted 630 guests this year.
The latest tally means more than 10 percent of guests in attendance have tested positive in the aftermath of the event. Most of the employees who worked the dinner wore masks, but most of the attendees did not.
Vilsack disclosed via social media on Saturday that he tested positive, saying “thankfully my symptoms are mild.” Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick Garland also have announced positive tests in recent days.
Tom DeFrank, the president of the Gridiron Club, said in an email that so far he’s only heard of guests having “mild symptoms.” All guests had to show proof of vaccination before attending the event.