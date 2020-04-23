Local officials are optimistic that Hampton Beach and other beaches along the Seacoast will reopen this summer, but they say it will take a regional approach and a lot of planning to do it safely as the threat of coronavirus lingers.
Work has begun on mapping out a plan that’s expected to be submitted to Gov. Chris Sununu’s office by May 4 -- the date when the state’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire.
No one is willing to set a reopening date just yet, but officials are hopeful they’ll be able to come up with recommendations that will bring life back to the beaches at some point.
“Everybody is optimistic that we’re going to have a summer. We’re not going to have a great summer, but a bad summer is better than no summer,” said Hampton Beach business owner Chuck Rage, a Hampton selectman who is also chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District.
Rage has been working closely with John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, to develop a reopening proposal.
The beaches have been a big concern because of the thousands of visitors, including many from coronavirus hot spots like Massachusetts, begin arriving as soon as warmer weather hits.
A member of the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force, Nyhan said a Zoom meeting was held recently that involved Sununu, more than 50 business owners, and Phil Bryce, director of the state’s Division of Parks and Recreation, to begin discussing how and when Hampton Beach could reopen.
Sununu asked them to provide guidance on how the beach and the businesses along it can be reopened from a public health and safety perspective.
From that meeting, three subcommittees were organized to focus on the hospitality industry. One will address hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and rented cottages. Another will focus on restaurants, fast food establishments and bars. A third will look at retailers.
Businesses from those sectors are being consulted as they work on the reopening plan, Nyhan said.
At the same time, local officials are working with public health, safety and state park officials to get their feedback.
Nyhan said information will be gathered over the next week as the chamber prepares the draft guidelines to offer to the governor.
Nyhan couldn’t offer any dates for when the beach reopening might occur, but stressed that it would be a phased approach.
“We’re just not going to turn the switch on,” he said.
Regional approach
The governor also asked Nyhan to reach out to chambers in Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont that focus on hospitality and tourism to get their recommendations as well to include with the reopening plan.
“We need to do this on a regional approach. We can’t just have Hampton Beach open and not Salisbury Beach" in Massachusetts, he said.
Nyhan couldn’t say whether the beach will be reopened by Memorial Day weekend.
“We have to look at how we’re going to do it. It would be premature of me to say yes to a certain date until we know how,” he said.
Rage, who owns the Pelham Resort and a Rexall store on Hampton Beach, said many people are coming up with ideas to address social distancing and other issues.
The popular Seashell Stage, which traditionally draws crowds for free entertainment and other events, could possibly have restrictions to limit audience size, Rage said.
Other ideas include limiting parking and possibly asking restaurants to eliminate 30 percent of their tables to reduce the number of patrons.
“We have to safely open the beach. We can’t have 50,000 to 100,000 people coming down here,” Rage said.
Hampton Police Chief Rich Sawyer has also joined the discussion about reopening and agreed that it’s too soon to set any preliminary dates.
“I think what we have to do is continue to listen to our medical experts,” he said.
Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh has voiced concerns about people from other states continuing to visit New Hampshire beaches despite stay-at-home orders.
Walsh said some people are ignoring the no parking signs along Rye beaches and in some cases have removed them.
“That’s the challenging part. People are getting very frustrated and they want this to be over,” he said.