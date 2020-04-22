Advocates for people with Type 1 diabetes said it is more important than ever to support lifesaving research as it is not yet fully known how COVID-19 can affect those with this underlying medical condition.
Portsmouth resident Stefany Shaheen is the author of the New York Times best seller “Elle & Coach.” Elle is her daughter and was 8 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Now, Elle is 20 years old and a student at Harvard University. Shaheen said her daughter is staying at home and has not been out due to concerns about COVID-19 and what might happen if she contracts the virus.
Shaheen said there is still not much data on how COVID-19 affects people with Type 1 diabetes.
“Most of what has been reported is the cases in Wuhan (China) where people had Type 2 and also had probably some kind of coronary or cardiac issues," said Shaheen. "We don’t yet know the full extent to the risks. It looks like people with diabetes are not necessarily more likely to get it, but there is real concern about if you do get it, do you have the same capacity to fight it that you might otherwise if you didn’t have diabetes."
Shaheen said there is no shortage of insulin and their family doctor went to bat with their health insurance provider to make sure Elle got a three-month supply of her medication.
Shaheen is on the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Northern New England Chapter’s board and the committee for the upcoming Virtual One Hope Gala coming up on June 18 at 6 p.m. She said the vast majority of funds raised for JDRF goes to research.
The gala will be staged at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Elm Street in Manchester and people from all over northern New England can attend because guests will be online from the comfort of their homes.
Brian Shankey, the executive director of the JDRF Northern New England Chapter in Manchester, explained why they moved forward with the annual event in a different format.
“It’s important for us to pull the community together and say, ‘Hey, even in these tough times, we have some work to do,’” Shankey said.
Shankey said they are trying to maintain the integrity of what people have experienced in the past while in an online setting. There will be social time, a live auction, a Fund A Cure opportunity and the program will include a presentation to honor the work of William Brewster, vice president of the New Hampshire market for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.
For more information, visit www.jdrf.org/nne/events/uso-gala.