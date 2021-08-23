CONCORD — The state Ballot Law Commission said the discrepancy of votes counted on election night in Windham last November was a “unique set of circumstances” that doesn’t discredit the ballot-counting machines used throughout New Hampshire.
In a carefully-worded decision, the five-person panel said there was no call to recommend the state abandon AccuVote machines that 85% of cities and towns use for statewide elections every two years.
“In summary, the commission finds that the discrepancies in Windham in November, 2020 were the result of a unique set of circumstances, not the result of malfunctioning of the ballot counting devices, and are not likely to reoccur,” the BLC said.
The commission relied heavily upon the recommendations of a forensic audit team that concluded last month the discrepancy occurred because folds made in some absentee ballots were misread as votes for a Democratic candidate for state representative.
The Legislature passed a state law (SB 43) creating this forensic audit and directing the commission to weigh in on the future of these vote-counting machines.
“It is apparent from testimony and the audit report, that the AccuVote machines in the town and statewide appear to operate properly, are capable of performing the task for which they have been certified, and there is no specific or widespread malfunctioning of the machines,” the commission said.
Big discrepancy in state rep race
In the count right after the Nov. 3 election, Republican Julius Soti won the fourth state representative seat by 24 votes over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent.
But Soti’s win grew to 420 votes after a Nov. 12 hand recount requested by St. Laurent.
All four GOP candidates picked up roughly 300 votes apiece, while St. Laurent’s vote total dropped by about 100 after the hand recount.
Dealing with an unprecedented flood of absentees due to COVID-19, Windham election officials deployed a different folding machine to quickly send out ballots to those who requested them.
The forensic audit team concluded this machine produced an unusually large number of ballots with folds that were interpreted by the ballot-counting machines as votes for St. Laurent.
The commission did recommend all local officials ensure regular cleaning is done of these machines.
The forensic audit team said its own count from one of the four machines used in Windham changed slightly after it had been cleaned.
The commission did not endorse one proposal from the audit team, to do away with the folding of absentee ballots altogether.
“The recommendation to not fold absentee ballots would involve increased time for processing by the post office, and would involve extra cost, and does not seem warranted,” the BLC said.
The commission took no position on whether New Hampshire should remain in the minority of states that lacks a law calling for routine audits of elections.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Attorney General John Formella are required by the end of this week to issue their own report responding to the forensic audit.