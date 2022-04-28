Protesters against a ban on school mask mandates for students and the public stood outside the state Senate chamber Thursday at the State House. The Senate amended and then approved the ban on a party-line, 14-10 vote.
CONCORD — A proposed ban on requiring students or members of the public to wear face coverings in schools cleared the state Senate along partisan lines Thursday.
Supporters said the governor and state Department of Health and Human Services would still be able to impose a mask mandate that could apply to public schools if COVID-19 got much worse or in response to another communicable disease.
“These mask mandates locally have caused policies in neighboring communities to vary widely,” said Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester. “This would ensure the decision of masking children was up to the parents.”
But Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, a physician, said the legislation violates the principle of local control and doesn’t permit school boards to deal with a viral outbreak in a specific region of the state.
“Didn’t we learn anything from COVID? We learned, one, that masks worked. It’s a medical fact,” Sherman said.
“I have worn a mask my entire career,” he said. “Why? To make sure my patients don’t get sick.”
The Senate passed the amended bill (HB 1131) after removing a civil penalty against school boards that adopted a mask mandate and a clause that could subject teachers to a licensing sanction if they went along with one.
“I don’t think teachers should be caught between school boards and health officials,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
Along party lines
The Senate vote was 14-10, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.
Last month, the House narrowly passed its version of the bill, 166-157.
The legislation now goes back to the House, which must decide whether to accept the changes or seek the naming of a House-Senate conference committee to hammer out differences between the versions.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, said during the pandemic we learned that younger children were less at risk from the virus and that wearing masks could make it harder for them to learn.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said mask mandates were one of the most bitter controversies that parents and school boards faced over the past two years.
“Many people vehemently believe in masks and others don’t, while still others want the option to decide for themselves for their children,” Carson said.