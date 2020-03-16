MANCHESTER -- Monday's order closing bars and restaurants to sit-down business left Keith Murphy stunned and sitting on 2,000 pounds of corned beef the day before his traditionally biggest business day of the year.
“This is a financial disaster for every restaurant owner, especially Irish restaurants and their employees,” said Murphy, who owns Murphy’s Taproom on Elm Street and Murphy’s Taproom and Carriage House in Bedford.
Murphy planned for both locations to be open Tuesday, knowing business would be off because of the coronavirus outbreak but believing enhanced sanitation procedures and loyal St. Patrick’s revelers would help salvage some business for the day while everybody stayed safe.
About 4 p.m., when Gov. Chris Sununu announced a cap on public crowd sizes and a restriction on all food sales to takeout, drive-through and delivery, everything changed.
“Knowing neighboring states have closed restaurants and bars has caused New Hampshire to evaluate those states' actions and their impact on New Hampshire’s population risk profile,” Sununu said in a statement. “This action will help slow the spread of this virus in New Hampshire. We do not take this decision lightly. This will be hard, but we are all in this together.”
Sununu’s order, effective at the close of business Monday, runs through April 7.
Murphy said takeout business can only make up so much of the revenue he and other places will lose Tuesday, traditionally the busiest day of the year -- especially at Irish-themed pubs, which often open early to let customers wash down plates of corned beef and cabbage with Guinness and green beer.
Believing he would still be open Tuesday, Murphy said he has been preparing to be “steady but not overwhelmed” by patrons who ventured out despite the outbreak.
Of the food prepared over the past few days, Murphy said, “My kitchen staff is evaluating what we can save and what we’re going to lose.
"Whatever we’ll lose, we’ll make a donation rather than have it go to waste,” he said. “There are a lot of questions to answer between now and tomorrow morning.”
Murphy wasn’t alone in being caught off-guard by Sununu’s order. Other city St. Patrick’s hot spots, including the Wild Rover, the Shaskeen and McGarvey’s were had been advertising a day of music and drink specials for the annual celebration.
“We’re planing on biz as usual and hoping that people actually come out,” Amy Doheny, a bar manager at the Shaskeen said Sunday, when everything was still on schedule.
Manchester’s Strange Brew, which had booked the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums for Tuesday, attempted to adjust on the fly with a late advertisement Monday stating it would be open until 1:30 a.m., then commence takeout service at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“Get your corned beef, Guinness stew and Reubens to go!!” Strange Brew posted on Facebook.
Murphy said the order his 100 employees with few options until the ban is lifted.
Sununu said affected service industry employees will be able to qualify for unemployment benefits starting Tuesday. Murphy said that would help his employees, but he wasn’t sure how much, especially if the health crisis continues into the spring.
“We will do our best to make that information available for them,” Murphy said. “We’ll see them as soon as we can. Their jobs are all safe. That’s the best we can do.”
Murphy said it was frustrating to get the news so close to Tuesday. He was trying to keep ahead of the health scare and posted an update for patrons last week on social media detailing the enhanced sanitation measures he was taking at both establishments, including frequently wiping down heavily used surfaces from tabletops to light switches to door and faucet handles.
Dishwashers were re-checked to ensure all plates, utensils and cookware were heated to 165 degrees or more; seating was adjusted to provide more distance between tables and space among guests, staff were encouraged to stay home at the “slightest sign of illness,” and drinks were being served with wrapped straws.
Murphy said a few customers have thanked him since, saying it was reassuring to know staff was taking such steps. Murphy said the plan for Tuesday was to keep the Manchester location, traditionally the busier of the two on St. Patrick’s Day, to about half its capacity of 289 people.
Now Murphy’s only options Tuesday will be takeout and delivery.
“I’m very aware of the need to be sanitary and the seriousness of the public health threat, so I don’t want to seem insensitive. I’ve got family that could be at risk in this too, but the world can’t stop for months,” Murphy said. “I don’t know how we’re going to get through it.”