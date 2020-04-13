Barber shop, salon closures force people to take haircuts into their own hands

M att Courcy didn’t have a chance to see his barber before last month’s stay-at-home order was issued and non-essential businesses were forced to close.
With barber shops and hair salons now dark and his hair getting longer every day, Courcy asked his wife, Antje, to give him a trim.
A clipper-wielding spouse with no experience was a frightening thought, but the Fremont man took a chance.
He was mostly happy with the result.
“Obviously it wasn’t exactly like I would get at the barber shop,” he said. “It was a little bit longer on the top and the transitions weren’t perfect.”
Courcy didn’t tell his wife that after the haircut he quietly trimmed a little more off the edges because, he said, they were “spiking out.”
“She got me 95 percent of the way there,” he said.
Courcy is hardly alone.
Many people are finding ways to get a quarantine cut during the coronavirus pandemic. For most, it involves convincing a trusted spouse or family member to give it a whirl. Some try to do it themselves.
As more people accept the fact that at-home grooming is here for several more weeks, sales of the Flowbee — a home haircutting system that attaches to a vacuum and was made popular by a TV infomercial in the 1980s — have reportedly spiked like the sides of Courcy’s trim.
Gilford resident Doug Kenyon tried giving himself a haircut last week. It didn’t go well.
He bought a Wahl hair/beard trimmer on Amazon a few weeks ago before they sold out. He said the trimmer came with several numbered guards, but no good instructions or helpful tips.
Kenyon didn’t have much luck with YouTube, either.
“My style is short on the sides like a fade and slightly longer on top,” he said.
Kenyon struggled to figure out which guard to use as he held a mirror in one hand and tried to trim.
“The numbers on the guards lie,” he said.
Kenyon did the best he could, but he plans to have his wife fix it up.
“Other things I learned: You can’t do above the ears wearing glasses and you can’t see without your glasses,” he said.
But he also tried to keep things in perspective.
“If this is the worst thing that happens during all of this, I will consider myself a lucky man,” he said.
In Goffstown, Jen Quinn and husband, John, also turned to YouTube videos in their search for trimming tips for beginners.
She said she was scared when she first tried the clippers.
“On the first pass I just stopped completely and I was like, ‘Are you sure about this because this is not what it looked like in the video.’ Eventually we salvaged it and we did not need to shave his head,” she said.
The haircutting experience also gave Quinn a deeper appreciation for barbers and hairstylists.
“I would never want to be a hairdresser. It was so stressful,” she said.
It’s a job Antje Courcy also wouldn’t want after her haircutting experience.
“The clippers made some really loud noises and it scared me a little bit,” she said.
She got a little nervous when she tried to deal with the hair on the top of her husband’s head.
“I was afraid to go too short on the top,” she said, adding that blending the sides into the top was also tricky because she “didn’t want to give him a total buzz cut.”
Men aren’t the only ones in a jam.
Beth Dupell of Stratham trimmed up her own hair, but recruited her husband, David Black, because she needed a hand with the back.
“When he did start cutting, and we were in front of the bathroom mirror, I found myself thinking, ‘Geez, I only said an inch. That piece looked a lot longer than an inch.’ I guess it doesn’t help when the person cutting your hair doesn’t have any confidence,” she said.
Her husband is an artist and has an eye for leveling so she figured assisting with the cut wouldn’t be a problem.
In the end, Dupell was happy with how it looked, but admitted that she can’t really see the back.
“None of my neighbors have said anything critical so I think I’m OK. I’m not sure I’ll be able to get Dave to help me again next time, so let’s hope this pandemic doesn’t continue for too many more months,” she said.
Black said he thought things went well under the circumstances, but he hopes he never has to help with her hair again.
“I don’t think I’ll be putting hairstylist on my resume,” he said.