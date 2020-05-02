For Teresa Taylor, the cancellation of arts events in New Hampshire prompted by COVID-19 precautions has her worried about the sense of community she cherishes in New Hampshire.
“There are so many artists, art institutions and organizations, galleries and museums, fairs and festivals that are really struggling because it is necessary to close these places or cancel events for this year to ensure health safety,” the Barnstead potter says.
Taylor is among the 12 artists whose work will be featured in a fundraiser raffle May 11 to 15 by the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts. Since 1973, she has worked as a studio potter at Salty Dog Pottery.
The member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen and the Potter’s Guild is a participating Artist-In-Education through the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts. Taylor also has served as president for the North Country Studio Workshops. Her work has been exhibited in galleries and shows throughout New Hampshire and the Northeast.
We asked Taylor to talk about her work and the artwork she produced for the raffle. She responded via email.
How has the pandemic shutdown affected your business?
During the winter and spring I teach as an artist in residence in schools. I offer programs in clay for students that involves them in creating tiles for permanent installations, mask making or handbuilding pots. This winter I was asked to teach at three different New Hampshire schools. I was in the middle of my first residency when, due to the state of emergency/COVID 19, all schools were shut down. These residencies have been postponed indefinitely or rescheduled to next spring 2021.
The income I make teaching helps support me and my business during these months when my pottery shop is closed. Beginning in April and through the winter holiday season, the doors to my shop and studio are opened for tourists and locals (in normal times). The sales of my pottery, especially during the summer, foliage and holiday months are my business income. I anticipate a slow season and dramatically reduced sales this year.
How has the shutdown affected your work? Has it inspired your creativity in some way?
I am grateful to have a studio to retreat to and create work. It is essential that I spend some time in there every day because forming clay pieces, whether functional or decorative, offer me a distraction from these worrisome and isolating times. When I am engaged in making, I am focused on only that. My approach in the studio is slower, more experimental and without deadlines. I expect that new work will emerge as I settle more into this new reality.
Tell us about the artwork you submitted for the raffle.
This decorative, one-of-a kind piece was built by combining two wheel-thrown round forms into one form. While the piece was still wet and impressionable, I applied a black clay slip and then carved into the form to expose the white clay. I also carved out a small lid on the top. The piece was fired twice in my kiln with the second firing reaching 2,350 degrees Fahrenheit. Working with clay involves many processes over a stretch of time.
The making and carving of the piece happened over the course of a week. After drying for a few weeks, it was fired in a kiln and then glazed and fired a second time. These firings usually occur within one week. Loading, firing, cooling and unloading kilns take several days.
Visit nhbca.com/art-raffle to view the gallery of work submitted for the raffle.