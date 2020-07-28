School officials in Bedford approved Monday a hybrid model for reopening schools, stressing the objectives of health, safety and the best educational experience possible given COVID-19.
“We recognize that this plan may not be what everyone wants, but we know it is what we need to successfully run our schools,” said Superintendent Mike Fournier.
In order to protect and prevent the transmission of the virus, Fournier said the use of facial masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing with six feet of separation is necessary.
“However, schools are the most densely populated buildings in our communities. We cannot socially distance 4,500 students in our schools at six-feet apart. The math simply does not work,” he said. “Not one industry in our community has opened up at 100 percent.”
According to the plan that was adopted this week, Bedford students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will be doing 50% of their learning in the classroom and 50% remotely. At Bedford High School, students will be attending about 75 minutes of in-person instruction four days a week, with remote learning taking place the remainder of the time, according to the proposal; some high school students will be attending select classes at the school on Wednesday as well. A full remote learning model will be offered to students who cannot participate in the classroom.
With the hybrid model, Bedford High School Principal Bob Jozokos explained that, “none of us are going to get through the (full) curriculum that we normally would in a given day,” adding that is one of the unfortunate circumstances caused by the pandemic.
He said teachers will need to decide what items within the curriculum are essential. The only way to reach full curriculum capabilities is to either extend the school year, extend the school day or return to full-time classroom instruction.
“I can’t believe that is true. I resist that thinking because the obligation we have to these kids is to give them at least a full year’s education that the taxpayers are paying for,” said Bill Foote, the sole member of the school board to vote in opposition to the plan.
Foote said he preferred to have students in the classroom five days a week, if that is their desire.
Fournier stressed that the district is committed to teaching students and keeping staff and students safe.
“We are being very creative with staffing,” acknowledged Fournier, explaining the state was quick to close and slow to reopen, which is why infection rates are currently low. “Now is not the time to buck that trend,” he added.
Dr. Holly Neefe, a pediatrician from Bedford with a child attending the high school, said the state is still facing limitations with the availability of personal protective equipment.
“I have been 12 feet under dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic since the very beginning,” said Neefe, who expressed her strong support for the hybrid plan. It is better to ease into the reopening rather than jump right in, she explained.
Others disagreed, including Kathleen Bemiss of Magazine Street.
“I think we cannot live in fear,” said Bemiss, a speech pathologist. If everyone in the school is wearing a mask, transmission is highly unlikely, she said while advocating for a full reopening with the opportunity to adjust if the situation changes.