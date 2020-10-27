All members of a winter sports team would be required to quarantine for two weeks if one participant tests positive for COVID-19, under a proposal by Bedford High School's athletic director.
“The whole team is just going to have to go out,” Corey Parker told the school board on Monday in presenting his plan.
Under the proposal, winter sports participants also would not be permitted to participate in athletic programs outside the school.
The measures are being considered to prevent the spread of the disease, Parker said.
No Bedford student athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the fall sports season, Parker said.
“I do believe the masks help,” Parker said, noting the greater risk in winter sports because of the amount of indoor interaction.
Parker has created a list of recommendations for all winter sports, most of which he believes can proceed.
He has suggested, however, that the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association move the wrestling season to the spring.
He also said he is hesitant to allow competitive cheerleading with stunts to take place, though he supports sideline cheerleading.
“Moving indoors, that is a concern,” said Bedford High School Principal Bob Jozokos.
Other concerns exist, among them the availability of venues outside the high school.
Although the NHIAA has classified indoor track as low-risk, Bedford High has designated it as moderate-risk, because the practice space is limited and except for distance runners, the teams typically run the hallways of the high school.
“Unfortunately, this is not the year for that,” Parker said.
No indoor track facilities that traditionally host indoor track meets, including the University of New Hampshire, Dartmouth College and Phillips Exeter Academy, have agreed to have events this year, Parker said.
Massachusetts is facing a similar situation with indoor track venues, Parker said.
He has recommended that winter sports teams have tryouts on Dec. 14 and begin competition on Jan. 11, with no practices or gatherings from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, to avoid potential spread related to holiday events or family visits.
Teams in many sports, including swimming and diving, ice hockey, gymnastics and indoor track, rely on outside venues for practices, games and meets.
“This is a huge ‘what if,’” said Parker, who is hopeful the facilities will be available for use.
Under Parker's plan, use of locker rooms will not be permitted, and many teams practicing indoors will be required to wear masks.
The size of some teams might have to be adjusted to accommodate social distancing or other limitations.
“I do think it is something we can manage," Parker said.
Although the state is not requiring face masks for athletes, he believes many school districts are considering a mask rule for indoor winter sports.