A day after the state recommended all residents wear cloth face coverings, Samantha Lubic of Bedford was on a mission to find face masks for her family.
“We are a family of six, so it isn’t easy,” said Lubic, who heard about the Bedford Sewing Battalion and its efforts to distribute free masks to the public to protect people from coronavirus.
Lubic was one of dozens of local residents who took advantage of the hand-sewn masks handed out Wednesday in the parking lot of Harvest Market.
“My mother, who is from Pittsburgh but now lives with us, is in her 70s. I want to make sure that we are all protected,” she said. “I think what this group is doing is tremendous.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the sewing volunteers have made about 10,000 masks. While most of the masks have been donated to hospitals throughout the region, as well as other health care organizations, Teresa Walker said the public has also been searching for masks to wear in public.
Walker, founder of the Bedford Sewing Battalion, said the handmade masks have been distributed to nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctor’s offices, banks, restaurants and real estate agents.
“We have about 100 active volunteers who are sewing, cutting and distributing. What I have found is that this is not a financial problem for many businesses or hospitals, but a supply problem,” said Walker, who is pleased the community stepped up to assist.
While giving away the free masks on Wednesday, Walker said Bedford residents are incredibly appreciative of the initiative.
Tracy Richmond and her husband, Larry Richmond, said they were happy to help distribute the masks to the community.
“It has been exciting to see how many masks have been made and how fast they are going out,” said Larry Richmond. “There is such a need for this right now.”
Tracy Richmond agreed, saying citizens are finally starting to realize the importance of keeping their face protected while in public.
“We have been able to reach every request made by non-profits and we have filled every order we received,” she said, adding the group recently donated more than 500 masks to Families in Transition.
Although the masks were handed out for free on Wednesday, the group received many cash donations that will be utilized to purchase additional supplies such as fabric and elastics to make more masks.