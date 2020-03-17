With eight students from Trinity College Dublin testing positive for COVID-19, students at the school in Ireland, including Niamh Russell of Bedford, were mandated to pack up their belongings and leave their college-owned accommodations almost immediately.
Instead of spending her first St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, the college freshman is now back at home with her family and is self-isolating following an extensive and challenging trip back to the United States.
“I really had no intention of leaving Ireland or worrying about this. Initially, we all thought this was a bit overdramatic,” Russell said on Tuesday, explaining that for about two weeks, students were not too concerned.
It wasn’t until March 10 and March 11 when two of her exams were canceled and an announcement was made that classes would be moved to an online platform that Russell, 18, started to worry.
“That is kind of when the chaos started because it was so last-minute,” she said, adding students had just learned of the second case of COVID-19 at Trinity. “Even then, I had no intention of coming home. We thought we would just work from home and keep our distance from sick people.”
On Thursday, however, students were told that all of the colleges and schools in Ireland were shut down until March 29, and Russell said the 1,000 students living in her college-owned accommodation, Trinity Hall, were encouraged to go home; soon thereafter, the recommendation became a mandate.
“I had to move everything out since I was planning on coming home,” said Russell, who said she was fortunate to have relatives who live in a suburb of Dublin to help with her luggage.
Others had to quickly find temporary storage for all of their belongings in their dorm rooms, she said, explaining the rooms all had to be cleaned and cleared — virtually overnight in some cases.
Because of the travel ban that had been put in place, Russell said the Dublin airport was packed with tourists and students trying to get home as soon as possible.
She was able to secure an 11:35 a.m. flight on Sunday morning, but when she arrived more than three hours early, Russell ended up spending six hours in line for U.S. preclearance. That was complicated, in part, because Russell and some of her roommates had traveled to Amsterdam several days prior.
Her flight was delayed for hours, and Russell and several other students were unsure whether they were going to make it home on Sunday.
“Everyone was getting obviously a bit nervous and annoyed,” she said, explaining her passport had been temporarily taken from her by security. There was a group of about 30 students who were delayed for an extended period of time, said Russell.
“At that point we were all kind of panicking,” she said. “People were crying and everyone was calling their parents.”
They were eventually redirected to a 4:30 p.m. flight to Boston, and were required to go through customs and immigration once again when they were back in the United States.
Despite the 20-hour travel day, Russell said she was so glad to be back on American soil.
“I am self-isolating and my family is social distancing. I think people are far more scared and cautious in Ireland now,” she said. “I am just feeling lucky that I was able to get home when I did.”
Eight confirmed cases for a school the size of Trinity is a lot, according to Russell, who does fear how widespread and serious this illness has become.
Although she didn’t get to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, Russell did celebrate the holiday at home in Bedford with her parents, Marie and John, who both grew up in Ireland, and her younger sister, Roisi.