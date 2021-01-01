MEREDITH – Golden View Health Care is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed several lives and infected dozens of residents and staff members.
On Thursday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Dec. 30, 62 residents and 33 staff members at Golden View had tested positive for the virus and that three people had died from it.
Rosemarie Simino, who is the administrator of Golden View Health Care Center, did not return a message left for her about the outbreak.
Previously, DHHS said there was an outbreak at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton that has claimed the lives of 35 residents; although the Veterans Home reports the number as 36.
On Dec. 30, the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia said on its Facebook page that 17 residents and three staff members had tested positive, but as of Friday afternoon, that outbreak had not yet been reported by DHHS.
A day earlier, however, DHHS did cite an outbreak at the Lakes Region Community Services’ Fairview Home in Laconia where there had been six resident cases, nine staff cases and one death reported.
Brenda Buttrick, who is the administrator at St. Francis, wrote that residents who tested positive were moved “to our quarantine unit on the Lodge and any staff members who have tested positive are not working.”
The facility has been in contact with Catholic Charities New Hampshire as well as DHHS for guidance, she said, adding that “All employees are wearing full PPE, meaning gown, N95 mask, face shield or goggles and gloves.”
“Residents need to remain in their room for the most part,” said Buttrick, who asked family members to “not bring any items for your loved ones at this time.”
In an earlier post, Buttrick said St. Francis will have COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Jan. 6 and Jan. 27 and also on Feb. 17.
At the Veterans Home, Commandant Margaret LaBrecque wrote on the facility’s Facebook page on New Year’s Eve that “We are EXTREMELY happy to report that as of today, we have NO active resident COVID cases!”
She congratulated “all who have helped us in their steadfast commitment to serving our veterans. Now we wait and hope for equally positive results after today’s testing. In the interim, with the new year comes new hope for a permanent end to our outbreak.”