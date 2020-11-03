BERLIN — With 23 active cases of the COVID-19 virus in the city as of Tuesday, councilors are weighing whether to require the wearing of facial coverings in public.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the city council discussed the ordinance on Monday and may finalize it on Nov. 9.
Employees of all businesses would have to “wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public and whenever they are within 6 feet of a co-worker or a customer.”
Members of the public entering any business, including “any outdoor area where business of any sort is conducted, work site, or government building must wear a face covering, such as a fabric mask, scarf, or bandana over their nose and mouth.”
The ordinance, which would sunset after 90 days, would not apply to children under 10 nor to those who can show a medical reason for not wearing a mask. Councilors are debating whether to fine violators.
“We need to get a handle on it (the spread of the coronavirus),” Grenier said. “It affects everybody and I’m definitely afraid for our small-business community, which is hanging on by a thread.”
Grenier also said he is concerned with the increase of positive COVID-19 cases at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown.
The facility, wrote Nursing Hospital Administrator Laura Mills on the nursing hospital’s Facebook page Tuesday, had five employees who late last week tested positive.
Contact tracing is underway, said Mills. On Monday, the New Hampshire National Guard came to the nursing hospital to test 156 employees and 66 residents.
Grenier said that while staff at both the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin and the nursing hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, no residents have. He said that is a testament to the diligence of the facility’s employees and managers.
“My hats are off to the county employees,” he said.
Grenier said there has been a lack of leadership at the federal and state level. Gov. Chris Sununu, was helpful until mid-October, he said, when the state announced it would no longer pay for the testing of county employees.
Asked about the eight inmates who recently tested positive at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, Grenier replied that two staff members are still in quarantine. It is “all cleared up,” he said, and did not involve community spread.
Berlin has had “significant community transmission and it’s our responsibility to deal with and we’re going to deal with it,” said Grenier, adding: “I don’t care how popular or unpopular the medicine is.”