BERLIN – After receiving testimony, including from parents, the public and members of the religious and medical communities, the City Council on Monday decided to delay action on a municipal face-covering ordinance until Nov. 16.
Following a nearly three-hour hearing in which the council and public participated via Zoom or telephone, the consensus of the council was to fine tune the language of the proposed ordinance and also to get input on it from the Berlin Police Department regarding enforceability.
As written, the ordinance requires that employees of all businesses “shall wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public and whenever they are within six feet of a co-worker or a customer.”
Members of the public who enter any business, “including without limitation any outdoor area where business of any sort is conducted, work site, or government building must wear a face covering, such as a fabric mask, scarf, or bandana over their nose and mouth,” the proposed ordinance states.
There would be exemptions for very young children and persons who cannot wear a face covering for medical reasons.
Monday’s public hearing was expected to end with a vote by the council on whether to implement the ordinance and to possibly set fines for violators, but it ended with doubt as to whether an ordinance was even the best mechanism to get people to wear face coverings.
Mayor Paul Grenier said an ordinance has “teeth,” meaning it can be legally enforced, whereas a “resolution” doesn’t, although it, too, conceivably might influence people to put on face coverings and, hopefully, stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin.
Fr. Kyle Stanton, the pastor of Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes in Berlin and Gorham, said he opposed an ordinance because it will be perceived as a mandate, and as such, would create further divisions among residents.
Stanton said he sees “a lot of healthy people wearing very dirty masks,” adding that mask wearers, in his experience, “tend to social distance less” and to linger longer in conversation than people without face coverings.
The city should be “very cautious,” he said, about criminalizing the non-wearing of face coverings, suggesting that education about their benefits would be more useful. An ordinance, he said, “will not educate very well.”
Of the more than two dozen people who addressed the council, several said that a mask ordinance is constitutionally permissible and that in every-day life, people do not have the absolute freedom to do what they want. For example, they said, you can’t drive the wrong way on a street, or enter a business that requires wearing shoes and a shirt and expect to be served.
As the hearing unfolded, what became clear is that while the majority of speakers did not oppose the wearing of face coverings, they opposed it being mandated by law, also noting that there were times and places – an empty sidewalk late at night or early in the morning – when a face covering may not be necessary.
Peter Galinis said the face-covering ordinance was “an unconstitutional act” and that even the best face coverings allowed the COVID-19 virus to pass through.
Masks, he said, are “like petri dishes that you put on your face.” Galinis declared that he would not wear a face covering and would “sue anybody who tries to force me to.”
In a similar vein, a handful of subsequent speakers raised questions about how the coronavirus began, alleging it was created and deliberately released to generate profits for those diagnosing and treating it.
At one point, a person who sounded like a man trying to sound like a woman, identified themselves as “Amanda Hugandkiss” and told the council that hospitals make money from treating COVID patients and that tests to determine whether someone is positive for the disease are “90 percent inaccurate.”
On the TV cartoon show “The Simpsons,” the character of Bart Simpson has fun with Moe, the owner of Moe’s Tavern, by prank calling him. In one episode, Bart calls and asks Moe to summon Amanda Hugandkiss to the phone. As Moe repeats the request aloud, he realizes that what he is saying sounds like he is asking for “A man to hug and kiss.”
Daniel van Buren, a cardiologist at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, said he was commenting on the face-covering ordinance because the hospital’s powers “are somewhat limited.”
“We can’t do everything to protect the community without the community doing its part as well,” he said. “We need our patients to play their part.”
It was “disheartening,” van Buren continued, to “hear misinformation” about the coronavirus being repeated on Monday. “This is settled science,” he said, “There is no controversy surrounding this.”