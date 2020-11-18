Berlin city councilors have adopted a face-covering ordinance in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19 through compliance while reserving the right to impose fines if the number of infections doesn’t go down.
Meeting remotely on Monday, the city council decided it wanted an ordinance in place to make it clear that Berlin believes face coverings are effective and beneficial to the public good, but not to have an ordinance that mandates their use.
That said, the ordinance, which would require that face coverings be worn in public and in situations where six-foot social distancing cannot be practiced, provides for the possibility of fines.
The ordinance will end within 60 days, but before then, on Dec. 14, the City Council will meet to determine if it should be rescinded, or whether to institute fines.
Largely spared during the first wave of COVID-19 this spring, Coos County, whose largest municipality is Berlin, has seen a significant increase in the number of cases in recent weeks.
In his remarks at Monday’s meeting, Grenier, who is vice chairman of the Coos County Commission, noted that COVID-19 numbers are up throughout the entire county, but that a particular concern was the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown.
Hard hit for weeks, the situation at the Nursing Hospital is not getting better, said Administrator Laura Mills, in a Nov. 17 e-mail to county officials.
“Things just keep going from bad to worse,” wrote Mills, noting that as of the time of her e-mail, “We currently have 34 active positive residents and 40 active positive employees.”
In addition to the damage it has wreaked at the Nursing Hospital, Grenier told the City Council on Monday that COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of in-person learning and sporting events for local students.
He said the intent of the face-covering ordinance is to keep the community safe from COVID-19, not to punish people for not wearing a face covering.
“I don’t want citizens to call police on other citizens for not wearing a mask,” said Grenier, who added he will “beg people” to comply.
He said during a recent stop at Walmart in Gorham, he saw only two shoppers who were not wearing coverings. Gorham enacted a face-covering ordinance on Nov. 9.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people are taking it seriously,” he said.