BERLIN — Each evening, Tom Childs heads out to the Androscoggin River pedestrian bridge and does his part to lift the spirits of the community while also honoring his wife.
Childs, 57, arrives at the bridge with his bagpipes at 7 p.m. to play for his spouse, Lisa Vicario, a nurse working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in the intensive-care unit at Norwood Hospital in Massachusetts.
But what began as a solitary exercise has grown into a community event.
Last Friday, dozens of people gathered on both ends of the bridge – while maintaining safe social distancing – to hear Childs play, giving him a warm round of applause when he finished. A couple in a canoe on the river below cheered while others, parked in cars along Main Street, honked their horns in appreciation.
“Well, that was worth it,” said Childs, a construction project manager for a Massachusetts company.
The performance time is no coincidence: his wife begins her work shift at 7 p.m.
He said the couple, who three years ago purchased a second home in the city’s Norwegian Village neighborhood, realized they would have to temporarily live separately as the pandemic intensified.
While Vicario stayed in Franklin, Mass., to do her part to fight the disease, Childs came to Berlin to “fight for a paycheck.” He is currently working remotely on two projects that have been deemed essential.
As his audience slowly slipped away, Childs promised them that “I’m going to keep this up until I can’t.”
An avid ATV rider and bagpiper, Childs and Vicario decided to purchase property in Berlin after visiting a nephew who had purchased a vacation home in the city.
Impressed by the scenic beauty and the quality of craftsmanship of homes along Denmark Street, Childs and Vicario purchased an 800-square foot residence near their nephew as well as a multi-unit house they are now rehabbing.
As their physical separation continued, Vicario suggested that Childs go onto the Androscoggin pedestrian bridge to play his bagpipes.
Word of Childs’ performances soon spread. On Friday he played for about 20 minutes, performing many songs, including “The Marine’s Hymn,” before finishing with “Amazing Grace.”
Growing up in a large family, Childs said his parents encouraged him at a young age to find a hobby. He chose music, first playing drums – which did not go so well, he said – and later guitar. When he first heard the emotionally stirring music of the bagpipes, however, Childs was smitten and has been playing the instrument for more than 40 years.
Though he said he misses his wife terribly, he takes comfort in playing for her at a distance and for the reception his playing has received in Berlin.
“I’m not a local but I love it here,” said Childs, adding that he was “humbled” by the kindness and warmth shown to him by his North Country neighbors.