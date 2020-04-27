More than 80% of companies responding to a survey by the Business and Industry Association said they have experienced revenue declines since COVID-19 precautions began in mid-March, the statewide chamber of commerce announced Monday.
The BIA surveyed its members from April 18 to April 24. About 25% responded, and roughly one-third were manufacturers. About 90% of the responding businesses said they are considered an “essential business” and have remained operating. Of the the 81% that reported a decline of revenue, 79% said they had not reduced staff.
The BIA said 43% of respondents reported that some of their staff had either chosen not to work, or were unable to work, due to COVID-19 related reasons. Childcare issues, including dealing with children at home due to school closures, accounted for many of the absences.
Seventy-six percent of those employers experiencing absenteeism reported that some employees chose not to work because of fears of contracting coronavirus. Twenty-four percent noted that some employees were staying home because they are making more in state and federal unemployment benefits than they would from their normal compensation. Fourteen percent of respondents provided additional compensation to employees who continued to work.
About 54% of respondents said they had applied for SBA’s Payroll Protection Program, and 12% said they had applied for Economic Disaster Loan Assistance. Seventy-six percent of respondents who were planning to hire have put those plans on hold.
“This survey provides a snapshot of essential businesses in New Hampshire and illustrates the challenges they face to remain open in the face of a pandemic that has our economy stumbling,” BIA President Jim Roche said in a statement. “As we begin to explore ways to ‘reopen’ our economy, it’s critical for state policy makers to ensure nothing is done to further economically harm businesses or the individuals they employ.”