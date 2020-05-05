Just like protections given to health care providers, the Business and Industry Association wants Gov. Chris Sununu to enact a safe harbor order for employers from unwarranted COVID-19 litigation.
The draft language includes protections for businesses that are making “good faith” efforts to comply with federal and state health guidelines established for their industry sectors, according to a letter sent to Sununu Tuesday afternoon.
The association, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce and leading business advocate, also calls for legislators and policy leaders to endorse the order as businesses of “all shapes and sizes” will find themselves targeted with lawsuits, according to the letter to Sununu.
“Without safe harbor liability protection, some businesses will be deterred from opening and others from returning to pre-pandemic operations,” said Jim Roche, BIA president, in a statement.
The BIA worked with a group of private sector business leaders and lawyers to come up with the language based on what was approved for health care organizations. The language is similar to protections provided to hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
“We think that businesses outside the health care system are going to need that same type of protection as they begin to open up in accepting customers back and employees back to work,” said Dave Juvet, senior vice president of public policy.
One example is placing blame on catching the virus.
“This virus is highly contagious, and they could have gotten it anywhere while the assumption is they got it at work,” Juvet said. “It is hard to prove that’s what happened, yet the employer will be the one likely facing litigation.”
Liability protection is being discussed on the national level. The association argues New Hampshire can’t wait.
Safe harbor protections would not extend to employers who are guilty of gross negligence, willful misconduct, intentional criminal misconduct, or intentional infliction of harm, according to the association.