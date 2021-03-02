President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that by the end of May, the U.S. will have enough vaccine to inoculate every American adult against the coronavirus.
In a televised statement from the White House, Biden said he has ordered states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers to ensure children can return to school quickly and safely. He called for every educator to receive at least one shot by the end of March.
New Hampshire officials had predicted teacher and childcare workers would start getting vaccines in April, but in a statement Tuesday evening Gov. Chris Sununu said educators would start getting vaccines this month.
Educators make up the state’s 2A phase, set to get shots after the current 1B phase, which comprises people over age 65 and with two or more health conditions that put them at high risk.
Teachers and childcare workers will be vaccinated before the state moves on to the next phase, people between 50 and 64.
Sununu said he wanted New Hampshire to focus, for the moment, on those who were most at risk from COVID-19, adding that the supply of vaccine provided by the federal government would dictate how fast New Hampshire will start vaccinating teachers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended teachers be part of the 1B vaccination category, but has said in recent weeks that vaccinating teachers is not necessarily a prerequisite for opening schools. Sununu said opening schools, regardless of vaccinations for teachers, should be the priority.
Biden also announced Tuesday that Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, a partnership similar to those seen during World War Two.
With three vaccines now available, Biden said he was confident of reaching the goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
“Today’s announcements are a huge step in our effort to beat this pandemic,” Biden said. “But I have to be honest with you, this fight is far from over.”
He said increased production of three vaccines would boost the effort to reopen schools, citing growing mental health concerns and the risk of widening disparities caused by the challenges of remote learning.
Biden said more than 30 states already have taken steps to ensure educators are vaccinated. He said he was using the full authority of the federal government to direct the remaining states to follow suit.
“My challenge is this: We want every educator, school staff member, child care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March,” he said, noting that many parents were exiting the labor market in “astonishing numbers” to help their children learn remotely.
To meet that goal, Biden said the federal pharmacy program would prioritize the vaccination of pre-K through 12 educators and staff, as well as child care workers.
He said his goal remained to have most schools open by the end of his first 100 days in office, but he said that required passage of the $1.9 trillion rescue plan currently working its way through Congress.
“Let’s treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is, and that means getting essential workers (who) provide that service — educators, school staff, childcare workers — vaccinated immediately,” he said.
Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership announced on Tuesday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki. J&J’s vaccine production has been slower than promised, and the Biden administration pushed the deal to try to improve output.
“As soon as we learned about the fact that Johnson and Johnson was behind in the manufacturing steps and efforts, we took steps to ensure we can expedite that and partner them with one of the world’s biggest manufacturers,” Psaki told a White House briefing.
Psaki said the U.S. government will invoke the Defense Production Act in order to equip Merck’s plants to be able to produce the J&J vaccine.
More doses sooner could speed the U.S. vaccination effort considerably, because the one-dose vaccine makes it possible to inoculate twice as many people with the same number of shots. The other two U.S.-approved vaccines — from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech and Moderna Inc — require two doses.
Under its contract, J&J was supposed to deliver 12 million doses by the end of February but had fewer than 4 million ready to ship when the vaccine was authorized on Saturday.
It expects to be able to deliver another 16 million doses by the end of the month — still well short of its previous commitments — but will not ship any next week. The company has said it will be able to provide the full 100 million doses it has agreed to supply by its original midyear deadline.