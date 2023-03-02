President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress to provide $1.6 billion in new funding to tackle fraud tied to pandemic relief programs and help victims of identity theft, the White House said.

The push, led by White House adviser Gene Sperling, will seek to demonstrate renewed toughness on pandemic fraud ahead of promised investigations by House Republicans on the trillions of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic aid approved under former President Donald Trump, a Republican, and Biden, his Democratic successor.