CONCORD — Vaccine mandate opponents, parents and some industrial hygiene experts urged a state Senate panel Wednesday to support a permanent ban on public school boards setting mask mandates for students.
A Senate committee had to move the location of its public hearing to more than double seating capacity, with supporters of the ban significantly outnumbering opponents.
Organizers with Rebuild N.H., a group that opposed Gov. Chris Sununu’s restrictions in response to COVID-19, brought petitions from more than 5,300 residents supporting this legislation (HB 1131).
“We are all done. We are tired of testifying,” said Kelly Potenza of Rochester, a vaccine mandate opponent.
“We don’t have any patience anymore. It is not your choice; it is parental choice. There is no more time. Let’s get it done.”
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, said a mask mandate needs to remain an option in case the coronavirus were to return to New Hampshire with a vengeance.
“This ties the hands of our public health experts and school boards that need the flexibility to respond in real time to threats of disease that emerge,” said Knirk, a retired spinal surgeon. “I think it violates public health policy.”
Frank Knaack, policy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said multiple judges in federal courts have ruled that such bans violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Masks can be required of those who are near students with disabilities, he said, who are more vulnerable to infection.
Expert: Masks don’t work
Stephen Petty, an industrial safety hygienist from Pompano Beach, Fla., has spoken out against mask mandates before policymakers in many states.
“The real solution has always been ventilation, dilution, filtration and destruction,” said Petty, who owns EES Group Inc., an industrial safety engineering firm.
Face masks are too leaky to contain aerosols from a virus that are 1,000 times smaller than a human hair, Petty said.
“It’s a super freeway for the virus to come and go. The source control argument is bogus,” Petty said.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, told Petty his testimony was the “most compelling” he has heard on the topic.
But Adam Finkel, a former rulemaking and enforcement director with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and a lead author on OSHA’s respiratory protection standard, said the right kind of masks could block 90% of aerosols.
“Petty is wrong about masks,” Finkel said. “Cloth and surgical masks don’t work, while real respirators (N95, KN94, and equivalent) do.”
Another supporter of the ban was Maureen Hardy of Londonderry, who worked in a microbiological lab and for a hospital’s infectious control group.
“There is zero benefit and high risk. We now have 20/20 hindsight and recognize that masking kids is wrong,” Hardy said.
“I wish that it would work, but unfortunately it does not.”
Supporters cite success
Carla Smith, with the New Hampshire Nurses Association, said she teaches part time at a university that kept its positivity rate on campus to less than 1% by imposing test and mask mandates.
“I can tell you it works. I’ve lived it for two years,” Smith said.
Leaders with the state’s two largest teachers’ unions also condemned the bill, because it could subject a teacher to dismissal for complying with a school board order about masks.
“Local school boards need to be able to react to what’s happening locally,” said Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers.
Several parents told the Senate panel that mask mandates harmed the learning and emotional well-being of their children.
Colin Healy of South Hampton said his middle school, which had 85 students, had a mask mandate for more than a year, while his brother attended a 400-student high school without one.
“There wouldn’t be one school that required and one that didn’t if it were about safety,” summed up Healy after his mother, Shauna, had testified.
“The more you try to force us to wear them, the more you prove that it is not about safety.”