CONCORD — The controversial plan to permit adults to obtain ivermectin without a prescription to treat COVID-19 took a major step toward becoming a reality on Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, presented his plan for this drug to receive a so-called standing order for the next two years while a commission of health care professionals consider whether to renew it.
“I think this a reasonable compromise,” Bradley said of his changes to the House-passed bill (HB 1022).
With this amendment, the standing order would be taken off the books on July 1, 2024, unless the Legislature passes a future bill to extend it.
Sen. Tom Sherman, R-Rye and a gastroenterologist, said he’s often prescribed ivermectin to treat diarrhea, but argued there’s no U.S. study that's proven that it’s effective in treating the novel coronavirus.
“For me, voting for this is malpractice, and I can’t believe we are actually doing this. I’m shocked,” Sherman said.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said the legislation is a “political distraction.”
But Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said medical evidence about drugs has been contradictory and that a two-year commission study makes sense.
Bill moves ahead on party-line vote
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved the amended bill (HB 1022) along party lines by a 3-2 margin.
Sherman and Whitley said they would support creating a commission to study the matter, but they opposed the two-year trial run for a standing order.
“From a purely health care medical background I can’t think of a word that would capture how irresponsible this step would be for any legislative body to do this,” Sherman said.
The full Senate will likely take up this measure next week.
If approved, New Hampshire would join only Tennessee as the only states that give ivermectin this status.
Currently, the only two products given a standing order in New Hampshire pharmacies are oral contraception for women and tobacco cessation medication.
Ivermectin has been approved by the FDA for humans in tablet form to treat some parasitic worms and as a topical application for head lice and skin irritations.
Its use is not authorized or approved by the FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The FDA’s website cautions that the drug “has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications.”
The FDA has warned, “There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s OK to take large doses of ivermectin. It is not OK.”
Last month, the House voted, 183-159, to pass its version of the bill.