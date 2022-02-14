CONCORD — Giving the Legislature, rather than state health experts, the power to approve or reject vaccine mandates for children became the focus of a House committee Monday.
State Rep. Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, urged lawmakers to take from the state’s health and human services (HHS) commissioner the power to craft rules that require vaccines for children.
If adopted, his bill (HB 1379) would instead require a vote of the Legislature to approve any new vaccine mandates for children.
“We would not be discussing this bill if not for the fact there are many people in our state, in our country (and) around the world who have legitimate concerns about the COVID shots,” Kofalt told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
“The decision should not rest on a single individual or a very small group.”
Ann Marie Mercuri, immunization bureau chief with the Division of Public Health Services, opposed the bill, warning it would make the state less nimble to cope with a potentially-deadly, disease outbreak.
“This would undermine the protection of children from vaccine-prevented diseases,” Mercuri said.
Abby Rogers, the director of legislative affairs for DPHS, said the state has been careful only to add vaccine mandates for children that are based on significant cases occurring here.
U.S. recommends 16 kid vaccines, NH requires 10
The national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended 16 vaccines for children, but the state has only adopted 10.
The Varicella vaccine for chicken pox was the last, mandated vaccine for children in 2003, Mercuri said.
New Hampshire is the only state in New England that doesn’t require meningitis vaccines because there haven’t been enough cases here to warrant it, she added.
The state has no plans to add a COVID-19 vaccine for children in schools or child care, Mercuri added.
Rep. Jim McKay, D-Concord, said he’s worked with half a dozen HHS commissioners and they all only acted after consensus was reached among a team of medical experts.
Laura Condon of Bedford, an opponent of vaccine mandates, supported the bill and said a legislative panel that reviews all agency rules can’t actually block them.
She pointed out the state mandated vaccines for foster children in 2020.
John Williams, the legislative affairs director with the Department of Health and Human Services, said the agency had to include a child vaccine mandate to comply with a federal rule on foster care programs.
The final state language provided a “carve-out” exemption from that mandate for foster children older than 6, Williams said.
Erin Fallon Wolfeboro Falls said letting an administrator have this power is akin to a dictator’s authority.
“This will give people healthier, educated choices and that is what I am in favor of,” she said. “Bringing this back to the Legislature is vital.”
Three other vaccine bills heard
The same panel heard three other vaccine-related bills on Monday.
Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, sought to repeal a 2021 new medical freedom law which states no person must show proof of a vaccine to gain access to a public building or obtain government benefits (HB 1481).
Rep. Barbara Comtois, R-Barnstead, proposed requiring a two-thirds vote of lawmakers in the future to mandate any vaccine for adults (HB 1271).
And Rep. Tom Lanzara, R-Nashua, submitted legislation (HB 1495) trying to block the federal vaccine mandate that exists for government contractors.
Under Lanzara’s bill, the only place where the vaccine could be required is at medical providers where a “direct threat” of substantial harm is present.