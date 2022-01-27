CONCORD — A House Republican leader said Thursday all New Hampshire workers should be able to claim conscientious objector status to decline any immunization required as a condition of employment.
But leaders in health care, higher education and some government groups warned such an open-ended exemption for vaccines could cost companies or taxpayers millions in grants for being out of compliance with federal vaccine mandates.
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, said it’s in keeping with New Hampshire’s libertarian nature to allow anyone to refuse to be vaccinated.
“I think this is a common-sense bill. It respects individual rights and it respects business rights,” said Lang, who chairs the House Fish and Game Committee and served on Gov. Chris Sununu’s Reopening Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lang said his bill (HB 1210) would allow any company to make a “reasonable accommodation” for any unvaccinated worker.
If the employee refused to accept the terms of that offer, Lang said, the employer could fire that person.
Rep. Leonard Turcotte, R-Barrington, said as an airline pilot he had come under the Biden vaccine mandate for all firms with more than 100 employees until the U.S. Supreme Court blocked it earlier this month.
Until that decision, the unvaccinated Turcotte said he had been at risk of losing his job, but he questioned whether he could support Lang’s proposal.
“We do not like to get between the employer-employee relationship,” Turcotte said.
Lang answered, “If COVID-19 had not happened, I would not have presented this bill.”
Business and Industry Association Senior Vice President David Juvet said many of its members have to comply with the Biden vaccine mandates that have been upheld in court for health care workers and federal contractors.
“My major concern was those employers under the federal mandate could be in a tough position if this law prohibits them from complying with the federal mandate,” Juvet said.
The BIA, however, agreed to remain neutral on the bill until it could meet with Lang about possible changes to the measure.
‘Looks like a mandate’
New Hampshire Hospital Association President and CEO Steve Ahnen said his group was dead-set against the bill.
He said “less than 1%” of hospital workers in New Hampshire have been let go because they refused to comply with vaccine requirements.
“We don’t want to lose anyone,” he said. “Hospitals are already stressed with workforce shortages that have been made worse by the pandemic.
“We need every employee, but we also need them to be safe and be certain we are providing the highest quality.”
Other groups opposed to the bill included the University of New Hampshire, Community College System of New Hampshire, Bi-State Primary Care Association, Granite Home Health and Hospice Association, New Futures and the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.
“This seems to look like a mandate as it tells a business you can’t decide what environment it wishes to have to protect its staff and customers from disease,” said Sean Thomas, a lobbyist representing the New Hampshire Nurses Association, which also opposed it.
The New Hampshire Association of Counties warned that the bill could result in county nursing homes losing $100 million a year in federal Medicaid grants.
State taxpayers would have to make up for any loss in Medicaid revenue, a spokesperson for the counties testified.
Therese Grinnell, a registered nurse from Loudon, said many large businesses bow too easily to pressure from the government on this and other issues.
The House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee considered other several vaccine-related bills over nearly five hours of public hearings Thursday.
One would prevent a vaccine from being used as a condition of employment (HB 1351) while others would award worker’s compensation benefits (HB 1352) to an employee who’s injured by a vaccine and give jobless benefits (HB 1377) to any employee who’s let go for refusing to get vaccinated.