CONCORD — Socially conservative lawmakers want to carve out immunization status as a “protected class” under the state’s anti-discrimination law.
The bill (HB 1260) would allow anyone to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over decisions made in public and private settings based on whether someone has been vaccinated.
State Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia, R-Tilton, said the controversy over the COVID-19 vaccine sparked her interest.
“There is debate as to whether the COVID-19 (shot) is a vaccine,” she told the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on her bill Wednesday.
But the legislation would apply to all immunizations, including those given to children in public schools.
It would also permit citizens to file a civil rights complaint if they were denied a job, housing or entrance to a business or event.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, questioned whether this broadly worded bill could end up overwhelming the state human rights agency, which has only five investigators to cover the state.
“There is a possibility there will be a lot of charges come through the door or perhaps not,” said Ahni Malachi, the commission’s executive director. “It would be difficult right now to determine if there would be a tsunami or many charges at all,” Malachi said.
After the Legislature added protection for students to the anti-discrimination law in 2019, the agency’s workload didn’t increase significantly, Malachi said.
Last May, Montana became the first state in the nation to provide this anti-discrimination protection based on vaccination.
That law exempted schools and child cares, along with nursing homes and other long-term settings for seniors.
“Civil rights are important, especially in this time and age when personal health autonomy is a growing concern,” Harvey-Bolia said.
She said that in New Hampshire and across the country, people of color are vaccinated at a lower rate than Whites.
“This is another layer of protection to protect people who already may feel prejudiced against,” she said.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association opposed the bill, along with a related measure (HB 1519) heard last week that would add “religious belief” to the reasons people can bring discrimination charges in New Hampshire.
“The result of these bills will just lead to lawsuits and disputes between employers and employees,” said Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, the group’s executive vice president.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, questioned whether the bill could permit someone to demand their child under 5 years old get a vaccine even though the federal Centers for Disease Control hasn’t approved shots for children that young.
“I am stumbling a bit to understand how this issue fits into a civil right,” she said.
Late Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, spoke for his own legislation (HB 1455), which would prevent the state from being involved in any enforcement of a federal vaccine mandate.
Packard, 72, noted that he was fully vaccinated, receiving his booster shot last month.
“I am not against the vaccine, in any way, shape, or form. What I am against, and I will fight every single day that I am here, is the mandate from Washington, D.C., and that’s what this bill does,” Packard said.
“I will not be blackmailed.”