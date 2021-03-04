The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is calling on Maine Catholics to choose alternatives to the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine if available, citing concerns about abortion-derived cell lines used in development.
Bishop Robert Deeley on Thursday joined other members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in expressing concerns about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying the recent approval for its use in the United States has led to questions about whether it is morally permissible to receive vaccines developed, tested or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines.
Deeley said Catholics should not hesitate to receive a vaccine even “when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available.”
“However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen,” he said in a statement. “Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.”
(In New Hampshire, Bishop Peter Libasci has not made a specific statement on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Diocese of Manchester’s website includes several position statements by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and other Catholic bodies on the issue.)
In general, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as well as guidance from the Vatican have said Catholics should put aside moral concerns and opt for vaccination when there is a serious threat to public health and in order to protect the most vulnerable.
“While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good,” the conference said in a statement this week.
“We are proud to bring our COVID-19 vaccine to the world and to contribute to ending this pandemic,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement. “In developing our vaccine, we have held ourselves to the highest bioethical standards and guidelines.”
The vaccine, which is administered as a single dose as compared to the two doses required for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last weekend. There is no fetal tissue in the vaccine, the company said.
“We are able to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses using our engineered cell-line system and look forward to delivering those doses around the world and helping to meet the critical need,” the company said.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announces and posts which type of vaccine is allocated to clinics each week, but recommends that people receive whatever shot is most readily available.